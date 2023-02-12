‘Indiana Jones 5’ Super Bowl Trailer: Indy Fights The Nazis & Jumps Out Of A Plane With His Goddaughter

New footage from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny dropped during Super Bowl LVII, over four months ahead of the Harrison Ford-starring film’s theatrical release. The new trailer shows Indy and his goddaughter Helena (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) on an adventure to defeat former Nazis in 1969. Indy sees an old villain and admits his “memory is still a little fuzzy,” as we get a brief glimpse of a digitally de-aged Harrison in a flashback scene. The present day Indy asks the villain “Are you still a Nazi?”

This Summer, a legend will face his destiny. Harrison Ford returns in #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30. pic.twitter.com/58SVWrVCFK — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) February 13, 2023

The iconic Indiana Jones theme music plays during the trailer. Indy and Helena are on a plane that’s crashing as Helena tells Indy she’s there to rescue him. Indy bravely grabs Helena and they jump out of the plane which is on fire. Another epic moment for Harrison Ford!

This is the first Indiana Jones movie to not be directed by Steven Spielberg or written by Star Wars creator George Lucas. When LucasFilm was sold to Disney in 2012, the company’s president Kathleen Kennedy became a producer on the project, along with Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. Ford V. Ferrari director James Mangold is the director of Indiana Jones 5. The cast also features Toby Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Antonio Banderas.

The first Indiana Jones 5 trailer was released online on December 1. It was originally screened at last year’s D23 Expo, where Harrison appeared on stage and got emotional when talking about his big return to the franchise. “Im very proud to say this is fantastic,” he said, before mentioning that this will probably be the last time he plays Indiana Jones. “This is it. I will not fall down for you again!” he said with a laugh.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released in theaters on June 30. The new movie will come out over 15 years since the last sequel Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which came out in May 2008.