Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, & Cast of ‘Frozen’ Reunite At D23 Expo

For the first time in forever, the cast of the hit Disney franchise 'Frozen' is together again -- and for an incredible reason!

September 10, 2022 3:05PM EDT
Who’s ready for some warm hugs?! The 2022 D23 Expo kicked off with its traditional Disney Legends ceremony, and on September 9th, four very special folks were on hand to receive the honor. Frozen stars Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, and Jonathan Groff all were named among the honorees.

The foursome are among the 14 new Disney Legends to be celebrated at this year’s expo in a special awards ceremony hosted by Tamron Hall. Others to be honored include Anthony Anderson, Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey , and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Idina looked spectacular in a sleeveless pink gown as she took over the red carpet alongside Kristen, who was rocking a fabulous red ensemble. Josh pulled up the rear in a tan jacket, while Jonathan was quite dapper in a tailored, grey suit.

The last time we saw the quad together was when they passionately promoted the sequel to their smash Disney hit, Frozen 2. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf — aka their characters — were all smiles at they hit red carpets, did interviews, and even put on a musical production of the original show in the streets of LA! Back then, the stars fended off questions about a marriage for Anna or a girlfriend for Elsa. But this time around, they’ll likely be facing the ultimate fan question: will there be a third Frozen?

If the announcement’s to come, it will likely be at the expo this week. The D23 Expo invites fans to come together to not only celebrate amazing talent like these four, but to also get a sneak peek at what’s to come from the House of Mouse in the coming years. It’s very likely we’ll hear more about movies like Disenchanted, which Idina stars in, or the fate of the Beauty and the Beast spin-off about Gaston and LeFou, which Josh is attached to.

Still, whatever the reason, it’s nice to see these guys together again, even for a moment. Who says we have to let go of our love of Frozen?

