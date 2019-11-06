Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, & Jonathan Groff Dress As Their ‘Frozen’ Characters With James Corden

The actors appeared to be having a blast as they filmed the skit, which is likely to run just before the release of ‘Frozen 2’ on Nov. 22!

Frozen is coming to life and we are living for it! Idina Menzel, 48, Kristen Bell, 39, and Jonathan Groff, 34, were spotted dressed as their iconic characters from the animated film in a skit for The Late Late Show With James Corden. The trio lent their voices to the popular 2013 Disney flick — which is based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale Snow Queen — with Idina as lead Elsa, Kristen as fiery younger sister Anna, and Jonathan as the handsome Kristoff!

In the photos, Idina rocks Elsa’s iconic blue dress and blonde side pony braid complete with a princess-approved leather sneaker as Kristen rocks Anna’s signature pigtail braids! James Corden, 41, however, stole the show as another Elsa and we don’t think we’ve seen anyone make a dress look so good. In other photos, Idina pops back up as Kristoff’s loyal comrade, Sven the deer while James appears to be shooting fake snow from a machine…whatever is happening, we can’t wait to see it play out on-screen!

The photos come in advance of the highly anticipated Frozen 2, which swings into theaters on on Nov. 22. Idina, Kristen and Jonathan are all reprising their roles for the film, which picks up three years after the first movie concludes. The story begins with Elsa hearing a mysterious voice calling her voice to the north, leading the ‘Snow Queen,’ her sister Anna and the gang embark on a journey outside of their homeland of Arendelle to better understand Elsa’s magical ice powers!

Other actors joining the star-studded cast include Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us, Jason Ritter, and Evan Rachel Wood! We can already tell the sequel soundtrack is going to be epic based on Idina’s “Into The Unknown”! The Hindi version of the film has also been buzzy, as Priyanka Chopra and her cousin Parineeti — also a Bollywood actress — will be providing their voices in India.

This isn’t the first-time the fairytale characters have come to life: Frozen the Musical has been a longstanding Broadway hit since its 2013 debut! The characters were also portrayed by live actors in Disney’s long running fantasy-drama Once Upon A Time back in season four.

James, who has a background in theatre, has been a vocal fan of the Disney film and its popular theme song “Let It Go.” Josh Gad, who voices the lovable snowman Olaf, popped into a monologue with James back in 2015 — and the host covered the song “Love Is An Open Door” in a hilarious carpool karaoke segment with NBA star Steph Curry in 2017!