Nick Jonas Gushes Over Priyanka Chopra In Adorable Pic: ‘She Is Incredible In Every Way’

Nick was honoring Priyanka on the Hindu holiday Karva Chauth, which is celebrated by married women in India.



Nick Jonas, 27, is absolutely in love with his wife Priyanka Chopra, 37! Nick posted two adorable photos of the couple in exquisite Indian outfits in celebration of a very special holiday. “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion,” Nick captioned the photos, posted to his Instagram account on Friday, Oct. 18. “I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!” Priyanka also posted the photos on her account, simply writing “My everything.” Can these two just have kids already?

In one photo, the couple are hugging as Priyanka sticks out her tongue, and in the next, Nick appears to be making a “rock on” motion — they definitely appear to be having a blast. The actress wore a breathtaking red sari with gold embroidery, along with stacked red bangles and gold jewelry, while Nick sported a traditional mens’ garment. In his caption, Nick was referencing the Indian tradition Karva Chauth, which is a one day festival celebrated annually by married Hindu women. Rituals include a one-day fast, and prayers by women for their husbands to live long, healthy lives. Though the pair live in New York City, they appeared to be celebrating in San Diego, where Nick was playing a concert alongside his brothers for their “Happiness Begins” tour. “Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember,” Priyanka wrote on a photo from the same day shared on Oct. 17.

The Jonas Brother has welcomed Priyanka’s culture with open arms, as the duo tied the knot in India on Dec. 1, 2018. The three-day celebration took place at Jodhpur’s Royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, and they had two religious ceremonies: one Hindu and one Christian.

“All our lives she fasted and made us fast for the perfect husband! This is the first year she actually has him!! Now my turn,” Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra jokingly commented. It was recently announced that Priyanka and Parineeti — who is also an actress — are providing the voices for the Hindi version of Disney’s Frozen II!