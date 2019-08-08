See Pics & Video
Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Rock Jonas Brothers T-Shirts To Support Nick & Joe On 1st Tour Stop

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas are such supportive J-Sisters! The three ladies donned Jonas Brothers merch to support their husbands on their first stop of the Happiness Begins tour.

Happiness has officially begun! The Jonas Brothers kicked off their reunion tour in Miami on Aug. 7 and there were three very special guests in the crowd – their wives! Priyanka ChopraSophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas all turned up in JoBros merchandise to support their husbands, NickJoe, and Kevin Jonas at their first concert on the Happiness Begins tour.

The ladies all posed together in front of a sign that said “J-Sisters” surrounded by a balloon arch. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a black Jonas Brothers t-shirt from their Disney days. She cut up the top to expose her sides, belted it with a gold chain belt and paired it with dark jeans. Danielle smiled beside her in a white skirt and top from the boys’ current tour. Then there was Sophie who looked beyond proud to be wearing another vintage JoBros tee, along with a black mini skirt.

There was even more fun that went down backstage, though. A video shared on social media showed what happened after the show. In the clip, you can see Sophie embracing her hubby as the couple kissed passionately. Kevin picked up his own wife and spun her around in the background before giving her a sweet smooch, too.

The J-Sisters appeared to have a blast during the concert itself as well. Priyanka shared some videos to her Instagram, including one of the Game of Thrones alum enthusiastically jumping and dancing around.

Looks like the Happiness Begins tour is off to a great start. The Jonas Brothers will head to Orlando for their next show on Aug. 9. Hopefully their wives will be there too!