The Jonas Brothers Perform ‘Year 3000’ With Busted For The First Time Ever & Fans Can’t Contain Their Excitement

The Jonas Brothers surprised the Capitol FM Summertime Ball audience by bringing Busted, the band who originally sang ‘Year 3000,’ onstage with them to perform together!

The Jonas Brothers are surely ringing in their Happiness Begins album release weekend with some excitement! The brothers brought Busted onstage for a special song at the Wembley Stadium show on June 8: “Year 3000.” Busted is a British pop-punk band, and they released “Year 3000” as a single back in 2003, before the Jonas Brothers covered it on their 2006 album It’s About Time. The two groups came together for the first time, performing the upbeat pop song in unison. The Jonas Brothers posted a tweet after the performance and said, “Year 3000 at #CapitalSTB with the one and only Busted!! Thank you guys for hitting the stage with us.”

Fans went wild over the two bands singing the hit song many have come to love. “JONAS BROTHERS SUNG YEAR 3000 AND THEN THEY BROUGHT BUSTED OUT AND THEY SUNG IT TOGETHER I CANNOT BREATHE #CapitalSTB,” one fan said. Another said on Twitter, quoting the lyrics, “Boybands & another one & ANOTHER ONE?! 10 year old me, 16 year old me & current me just collided watching @jonasbrothers & @Busted collab on year 3000 at #CapitalSTB what a DREAM. God bless you @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas I am so glad you’re back.”

Another person remarked, “When the Jonas Brothers bring out Busted to sing Year3000 together… all my 17-year-old dreams have come true #capitalsummertimeball.” We absolutely love the enthusiasm everyone had for the performance – we were so excited to see it, too!

Coincidentally, “Year 3000” wasn’t the only Busted song that the Jonas Brothers covered – they also sang the British band’s “What I Go To School For” on their first album. It was so “cool” (see what we did there?) to see this full circle moment, and we can’t wait to see more of the Jonas Brothers’ performances now that they’re back and better than ever!