Harrison Ford, 78, Shows Off Buff Arm Muscles While Bike Riding In Mexico — See Pics

Harrison Ford, 78, looked totally ripped in a tight shirt while showing off his arms during a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

Harrison Ford is nearly 80 years old, and he’s still killing it. The Star Wars legend, 78, headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a vacation with friends and was spotted gearing up for a bike ride. Harrison proved that all his training for the fifth Indiana Jones movie is paying off, revealing his buff arm muscles in a tight zip-up shirt.

He completed the outfit with a pair of skintight purple bike shorts, aviator sunglasses, a straw fedora, and a colorful scarf. During his bike ride, Harrison opted for a looser black t-shirt, running leggings, and wraparound shades to keep the sun out of his face. The actor reportedly biked from Tijuana to Cabo San Lucas. That would be extremely impressive, considering the two cities are nearly 1000 miles apart — a roughly 80 hour trip by bicycle.

The Blade Runner star’s vacation came shortly after revealing that he was vaccinated against COVID-19. At 78 years old, he qualified for the vaccine under California’s first tier of the rollout. He didn’t flex his celeb powers and attempt to cut the line, instead reportedly waiting in line for two and a half hours at El Camino Community College for his turn, according to Variety.

Before that, though, Harrison was staying safe and quarantining in Los Angeles with his wife, Calista Flockhart, 56, and their 19-year-old son, Liam Flockhart Ford. He made sure to safe during the pandemic, always donning a protective face mask while out and about in public… even if sometimes he only covered his nose. Very funny.