Harrison Ford, 80, Holds Hands With His Rarely-Seen Wife Calista Flockhart, 58, At ‘Indiana Jones’ Premiere In Cannes

Harrison Ford, 80, and Calista Flockhart, 58, made quite an entrance at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 18. Harrison and his wife held hands and were all smiles together at the festival where his highly-anticipated movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is premiering. Harrison looked so handsome in a classic black and white suit and bowtie, matching his gorgeous wife who wore a stunning black dress. Calista showed off her dark brunette hair makeover on the Cannes red carpet, after ditching her dirty blonde locks.

Harrison and Calista rarely step out in public together, but they made an exception to promote Harrison’s final Indiana Jones movie. Harrison also received the honorary Palme d’Or at the festival and got a huge applause when he accepted the award on stage. Speaking to the audience, Harrison said, “I am pleased and honored, but I got a movie you gotta see.” When it came time for film’s premiere, Calista was awkwardly sat behind her husband in the theater, according to TMZ.

Harrison and Calista met at the 2002 Golden Globes, and they quickly fell in love. They tied the knot in 2010, and Harrison adopted Calista’s son Liam, whom she adopted at birth in 2001. The lovebirds have stayed strong despite their 22-year age gap and remain one of Hollywood’s most underrated and beloved couples. They’re also always supportive of each other’s acting projects, including Harrison’s new Indiana Jones movie, which is set to be the final time that the iconic actor portrays the fictional archeologist on the big screen.

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character,” Harrison said in an interview with Total Film in April. “I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film,” he added of his character Indy. “I had been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that. It was a joyous moment for me. I think it’s a rare situation that I find myself in.”

Harrison stars in Indiana Jones 5 with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Antonio Banderas. The film is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival before it arrives in theaters on June 30.