Cher, 76, Pokes Fun At ‘Ridiculous’ Age Gap With Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36

Cher, 76, admitted that the 40-year age gap between her and her new boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, 36, is “ridiculous.” She made the comment while appearing on the Dec. 2 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show (seen below) after Kelly, 40, asked about her new love. “Well, on paper it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life we get along great. He’s fabulous and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve,” she smiled. “He’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny and I think he’s quite handsome,” she continued.

After Kelly congratulated Cher for finding love, she asked the “If I Could Turn Back Time” hitmaker if it’s true that older men are “intimidated” by her. Cher confirmed without hesitation. “If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date, because older men just didn’t like me all that much, do you know what I mean?” she explained.

“I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason,” she continued. “Maybe … younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and wanna do stupid things and you know, you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody.” As the romance portion of the interview drew to a close, Cher was met with energetic applause from the audience.

Cher has taken to Twitter a handful of times to defend her relationship in the last month. On Nov. 6, she responded to a fan who tweeted that they were “suspicious” of the music executive’s intentions in dating Cher. “As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am,” she wrote back, exuding confidence.

As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am — Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022

Later in the month, she hit back at criticism by sharing some of A.E.’s wisdom. “A.E says [love] doesn’t know math,” she tweeted.

The “Believe” singer had romance rumors swirling after she and A.E. were spotted holding hands on a date night in early November. They wore matching black ensembles and were also spending time with Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga, 32.

A few days later, HollywoodLife confirmed the relationship, with an insider revealing that Cher has newfound confidence due to her new love. “She totally rocked Paris Fashion Week and then she came home with this fun new romance,” the insider gushed to HL EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s just not into men her age and people in her life are pretty well used to it,” the source added. “They want to see her happy and this new romance has given her a great boost.”

Alexander previously dated model and television personality Amber Rose, 39, for three years. They welcomed a son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, into the world in 2019. They split in 2021 after Alexander admitted to being unfaithful. “I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously,” Alexander said during an Instagram Live in Aug. 2021, after Amber publicly dragged him for being unloyal. “I love her, though. That’s my best friend, the mother of my son.”

Cher has been married twice before. She walked down the aisle with musical partner Sonny Bono in 1964. They were married until 1975. After that, she was married to Allman Brothers Band rocker Greg Allman between 1975 and 1979. She had one son in each marriage.