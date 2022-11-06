Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards: 5 Things On Amber Rose’s Ex-Boyfriend Dating Cher

Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards and Amber Rose welcomed a son together in 2019.

Alexander is the vice president of A&R for Def Jam.

Alexander and Amber Rose split in August 2021.

Alexander was seen holding hands with Cher at a restaurant in Hollywood, and she confirmed they were dating shortly after.

Over a year after Amber Rose, 39, and Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, split up, the record label executive was seen holding hands with pop icon Cher, 76, as they went to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on November 2. Just days later on Nov. 6, Cher took to Twitter to confirm the romance among speculation. “I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate…Doesn’[t] matter that we’re happy & not bothering anyone [sic],” she wrote in one tweet, adding he treats her “LIKE A [Queen]” and responded with a smiling heart face emoji when another asked if he was her “new man.”

I’m Not Defending us.Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter

That we’re Happy & Not

Bothering Anyone — Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022

LIKE A 👑 — Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022

Alexander dated Amber for about two years, and the former couple shares a three-year-old son, who was born in October 2019. Amber and Alexander’s relationship came to an end in August 2021, when the model publicly accused her ex of cheating on her in an Instagram Story.

From his job, Alexander is used to spending time with famous musicians, and he’s even befriended a few superstars along the way. Find out everything you need to know about the record label executive and his past relationship with Amber.

1. Alexander is the VP of A&R at Def Jam.

If you’re not familiar with the music industry jargon, “A&R” stands for “artists and repertoire” — AKA, the division that oversees big jobs like scouting for talent. Def Jam represents household names like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Pusha T, NAS, Alessia Cara and 2 Chainz, just to name a few.

2. Alexander worked on Def Jam’s “Rap Camp.”

The record label hired new A&Rs for the project in 2018, the year Alexander came on board. He worked with a “freshmen” class of nearly two dozen new hip-hop artists. The project ultimately led to the epic compilation album Undisputed.

3. Alexander and Amber Rose met in 2015.

Amber made the relationship Instagram official in Oct. 2018, but revealed that she actually met the record executive roughly three years prior. “I wish we could’ve been together this whole time… from the day I met you in 2015 😫,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. “It just wasn’t the right time for us I guess, but now ur allllll mine Twin!” Yes, Alexander has an uncanny resemblance to Amber, thanks to their matching haircuts!

4. Alexander admitted to cheating on Amber.

After Amber caught him cheating, the record executive came clean during an Instagram Live. He seemed disappointed by the model’s decision to break up with him, but he also admitted that he wanted to see other people while with her. “She’s had enough, obviously. I love her, though. That’s like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love my stepson, too, but….I like women,” he said at the time.

He continued to say that while he was sure he could change, he didn’t want to change his lifestyle. “I know that I could stop [cheating]. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really, like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it, but I don’t want to live like that,” he said.

While it may not be true anymore, Amber considered Alexander to be her real best friend long before the cheating accusations came forward. “In the past I’ve used the words ‘best friend’ very loosely while speaking of my ex’s but I can honestly say I feel like this man really is my BEST FRIEND! We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me. He also came into my life at a time where I’ve had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I’ve endured over the years from my previous relationships,” Amber explained in an Instagram post on Jan. 27, 2019.

5. Alexander is best friends with Tyga.

Before accepting his position at Def Jam, Alexander worked at Tyga’s label, Last King Records. When Alexander was spotted out, holding hands with Cher, the pair were joined by Tyga, who also visited the “Believe” singer’s mansion in Malibu with Alexander.