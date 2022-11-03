Cher, 76, Holds Hands With Amber Rose’s Ex Alexander Edwards, 36, On Night Out: Photos

Cher and music producer Alexander Edwards sparked dating rumors after they packed on the PDA for a dinner date in West Hollywood. See the photos here!

November 3, 2022 9:15AM EDT
Cher
Does Cher have a new man in her life? The “Believe” singer, 76, was photographed holding hands with music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, on a date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Wednesday night (Nov. 2). The pair wore matching black outfits for the night out. They were joined by Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga, 32, who is best friends with Alexander.

Cher
Cher and Alexander Edwards out to dinner at Craig’s on Nov. 2 (Photo: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

Cher looked gorgeous in a black top with front cutouts and a pair of black pants, along with a coat and heels. Alexander, who used to date Amber Rose, wore a black leather shirt with matching pants, a coat, and black and red shoes. After the dinner, the Def Jam record label executive was pictured kissing Cher’s hand when they got in the car.

Alexander Edwards
Alexander Edwards kisses Cher’s hand after a dinner date in West Hollywood (Photo: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

This wasn’t the first time Cher and Alexander hung out together. Last week, the pop star welcomed both Alexander and Tyga to her Malibu mansion that she recently put on the market. Cher also hung out with Tyga during Paris Fashion Week back in September. There’s been no confirmation that Cher and Alexander are dating, but those PDA photos from their date night certainly say something.

Alexander previously dated Amber, 39, for three years and they had a son together, 3-year-old Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. They broke up sometime in 2021 after Alexander admitted to cheating on her. “I thought, ‘S–t, I got caught.’ I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously,” Alexander said during an Instagram Live in Aug. 2021, after Amber publicly blasted the music producer for being unfaithful to her. “I love her, though. That’s my best friend, the mother of my son,” Alexander also said, adding, “But…I like women.”

The former couple met in 2015 but didn’t start dating until 2018. Amber referred to Alexander as her “husband” more than once during their relationship, but it was never clear if they actually got married.

