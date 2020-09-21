Amber Rose Sparks Secret Marriage Speculation After Calling Alexander Edwards Her ‘Husband’

Amber Rose had fans wondering if she secretly tied the knot with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, after using the terms ‘husband’ and ‘mother-in-law.’ This wasn’t first time Amber used the ‘husband’ label, either!

Was it a pet name or an official title? This is what fans were wondering after Amber Rose called Alexander “AE” Edwards — whom fans believed was her boyfriend up until now — her “husband” in her birthday shout-out for the Def Jam A&R vice president on Sept. 21! “Happy Birthday Baby! Thank you for loving us so much and being the Amazing father and husband that you are!,” Amber, 36, wrote in the Instagram post.

Yes — Amber just referred to Alexander as her husband. Granted, that’s also a term of endearment for boyfriends, but fans still freaked out in the comments section. “Yall got married??,” one fan asked, and another wrote, “I read ‘Husband’ and paused like OOP.” But that’s not all — Amber also posted a video to her Instagram Story of who appeared to be Alexander’s mom, because she referred to her as her “mother-in-law.” Very interesting choice of words! Despite all these hints, Alexander was not wearing a ring.

The birthday tribute also included a sweet photo of the birthday boy with his son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, whom he welcomed with Amber in October of 2019. The little one was riding on his dad’s shoulders, nearby his mom, who was cuddling with her other son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz (Amber shares the seven year old with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa). In the rest of the tribute message, Amber wrote, “We are so grateful to have you. This is ur year! Ur Talent, Heart, personality,Smile and Dance moves won me over 2 years ago. You Blessed me with A beautiful lil baby boy Slash and became the Coolest stepdad in the World for my Beautiful big boy Bash.”

For his birthday, Alexander shared cake with his little family. The record executive posted a video of this heartwarming moment, which also made fans roll over in laughter after Amber’s eldest son tells Alexander in the clip, “Stepdaddy — stepdaddy! The candle is melting into the cake!” In his caption, Alexander made sure to say “I love you” to Amber, and thanked her for the birthday surprise.

This isn’t the first time Amber referred to Alexander as her “husband.” While reflecting on Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s deaths and empathizing with their family, Amber wrote in Jan. 2020, “As a mother I’m so devastated for Vanessa, her Daughters and their family. I sat and thought about my life without my Sons, my husband Alexander and my Family and literally couldn’t hold back my tears all day.”

Amber met Alexander in 2015, but they didn’t spark romance speculation until 2018. The model became Instagram official with Alexander by October of that year, and they’ve been inseparable since.