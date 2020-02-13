Amber Rose Reveals How Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Her Decision To Get A Face Tattoo

After fans were shocked to learn that Amber Rose got a tattoo across her forehead, she revealed how the death of Kobe Bryant inspired her to ‘just do it’ and get the ink done.

“You know, I got to be honest,” said Amber Rose, 36, during the Feb. 12 episode of Fox Soul’s One On One With Keyshia Cole when she was asked about her recent forehead tattoo. “I don’t want this to sound corny or anything, but after Kobe [Bryant] died, it made me reflect on my life. I don’t want people to be like, ‘oh Kobe died, and she went and got a tattoo?’ but it was kind of like that. I thought about my dad, and my dad had cancer when he was 40. He went through remission, and he’s good, but he almost died, and I’m 36. And I have been wanting this tattoo for a long time, and I was like, ‘you know what? Life is so short. Just do it. Just live your best life with no regrets.’ ”

“And that’s just how I felt, and I’m happy I did it,” Amber added. The world learned about this tattoo after cosplayer/Twitch streamer Not Your Kitty uploaded a picture of her alongside Amber on Feb. 7. In the pic, fans noticed the words “BASH SLASH” had been tattooed above her brow. As it turns out, the ink is in honor of her two children: Sebastian, the 6-yer-old son she has with Wiz Khalifa, and three-month-old Slash, who Amber had with Alexander “AE” Edwards. Amber told Keyshia Cole that AE even supported her decision to get the tattoo. “He encouraged it he was just like ‘baby do it you got to get it.'”

Alexander himself is also sporting some new ink. Tattoo artist Jacob Ramirez posted a shot of AE’s new tattoo, per Page Six, which features a lightning bolt between two dates: “10.10.19” and “2.21.13.” They happen to be the birthdates of Slash and Bash. “He loves Bash as if Bash was his own,” Amber said on One On One. “Bash is really lucky because he has a very present father and a very present stepfather as well. They both coach his baseball team together. we are one big happy family.” She also said that AE got his tattoo “like two months ago” while she got inked “last week.”

@notyourkittycosplay/Instagram

Fans were split on the face tattoo, with many saying that Amber was “too pretty” for the forehead decoration. Wendy Williams interjected herself into the conversation during the Feb. 11 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “Why would you ruin your forehead. I don’t care how much you love your kids. I just don’t understand why she would do that?” she asked. The criticism got to the point where Amber couldn’t ignore it anymore.

“For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat, [they] are the same people that would tell me that I’m “too pretty” even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Or, they would just tell me I’m ugly. So, either way, the moral of the story is do whatever the f-ck you want in life.”