Who Is Alexander “AE” Edwards? 5 Things On Amber Rose’s Boyfriend & Father To Baby No. 2

Amber Rose announced that she’s expecting a baby boy with Alexander “AE” Edwards, but he is known for much more than being the model’s boyfriend. The father has a big role in a famous record company.

Amber Rose, 35, wasn’t the only one to announce her pregnancy on April 3. The model’s boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, 32, also took to his Instagram to drop the exciting news on his feed. Alexander shared a photo of Amber undergoing a sonogram and announced to his 160,000 IG followers, “Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. ❤️☀️✨🙏🏽 Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. shit wild! I love you 💕 I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r “where the b*tches @?” 🤣💙.” Here’s what you should know about the family man, asides from his good sense of humor!

1. Alexander is the VP of A&R at Def Jam. If you’re not familiar with the music industry jargon, “A&R” stands for “artists and repertoire” — AKA, the division that oversees big jobs, such as scouting for talent. Alexander joined the record label in 2018, which represents artists like Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Pusha T, NAS, Alessia Cara and Big Sean, just to name a few.

2. Alexander is currently working on Def Jam’s “Rap Camp.” The record label hired new A&Rs for the project in 2018, the year Alexander came on board. He’s currently working with a “freshmen” class of nearly two dozen new hip hop artists.

3. Alexander and Amber Rose met in 2015. Amber made the relationship Instagram official in Oct. 2018, but revealed that she actually met the record executive roughly three years prior. “I wish we could’ve been together this whole time… from the day I met you in 2015 😫,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. “It just wasn’t the right time for us I guess, but now ur allllll mine Twin!” Yes, Alexander has an uncanny resemblance to Amber, thanks to their matching haircuts!

4. Amber is completely smitten with Alexander. Amber considers her new beau her real best friend. “In the past I’ve used the words ‘best friend’ very loosely while speaking of my ex’s but I can honestly say I feel like this man really is my BEST FRIEND! We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me. He also came into my life at a time where I’ve had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I’ve endured over the years from my previous relationships,” Amber explained in an Instagram post on Jan. 27.

5. Alexander is best friends with Tyga. Before accepting his new position at Def Jam, Alexander worked at Tyga’s label, Last King Records.