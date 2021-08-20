Breaking News

Amber Rose’s Ex AE Admits He Cheated On Her: ‘I Love Her’ But ‘I Like Women’

amber rose alexander ae edwards
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Sep 2019
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* A camera-shy Amber Rose reveals a new tattoo that reads “Bash Slash”, a tribute to her kids Sebastian and Slash while out for dinner with boyfriend Alexander Edwards and friends at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills. Alexander complemented Amber's ink with the kid's birthdays separated by a lightning bolt tattooed across his forehead.Pictured: Amber Rose, Alexander EdwardsBACKGRID USA 17 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Amber Rose and Alexander "AE" Edwards kiss for the cameras after dinner with a friend at Avra in Beverly Hills. The What Happened Last Night actress kept it simple in a black and red outfit. The leggings and long sleeve shirt had the same pattern and showed off her toned curves as her baby daddy rocked his signature neon green hair and a black sweatsuit. Pictured: Amber Rose, Alexander "AE" Edwards BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Amber Rose and Alexander "AE" Edwards kiss for the cameras after dinner with a friend at Avra in Beverly Hills. The What Happened Last Night actress kept it simple in a black and red outfit. The leggings and long sleeve shirt had the same pattern and showed off her toned curves as her baby daddy rocked his signature neon green hair and a black sweatsuit. Pictured: Amber Rose, Alexander "AE" Edwards BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

After Amber Rose broke up with Alexander “AE” Edwards over cheating accusations, the record exec took to Instagram Live to confirm that he’d been unfaithful to the mother of his son.

Alexander “AE” Edwards went on Instagram Live with DJ Big Von to tell his side of the story about his breakup from Amber Rose. Amber accused AE of cheating on her with 12 different women, and he admitted to it during the live chat. He also confirmed that this wasn’t the first time Amber had caught him being unfaithful. “‘S***, I got caught’,” AE said, regarding his thoughts when he saw Amber’s Instagram post with the allegations. “I got caught before, you know? And she’s had enough, obviously. I love her, though. That’s like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love my stepson, too, but….I like women.”

In April 2019, Amber confirmed that she was expecting a baby with AE, and their sonSlash, was born that October. The model also has a son, Sebastian, with her ex, Wiz Khalifa. Despite the happy family AE created with Amber, he admittedly couldn’t find it in himself to settle down. “It’s just who I am and it’s not how she wants to be loved,” he revealed.

amber rose alexander ae edwards
Amber Rose and Alexander “AE” Edwards at an event in 2018. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

He added, “I know that I could stop [cheating]. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really, like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it, but I don’t want to live like that.” AE’s admission comes after Amber wrote a lengthy Instagram post about why she was ending their relationship.

Related Gallery

Amber Rose -- PICS

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amber Rose steps out with her HUGE baby bump and boyfriend Alexander Edwards for wig shopping at a beauty supply store in Studio City. The soon to be mother of two wears a an animal print dress paired with black Nike Shox sneakers. Pictured: Amber Rose BACKGRID USA 8 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Amber Rose out for lunch with her mother at french eatery Petit Trois in Sherman Oaks Ca. 29 May 2019 Pictured: Amber Rose. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA432426_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Amber Rose SlutWalk, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Oct 2017 2017 Amber Rose SlutWalk

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” Amber said. “All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of, there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f*** him anyway. I saw all the texts and DMs. Y’all were well aware, but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever. I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent, but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls’ names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives, but y’all know who y’all are. As for him…the lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.”

Amber Rose and Alexander "AE" Edwards
Amber Rose and Alexander “AE” Edwards attend an event together. (Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock)

Amidst the heartbreak, though, Amber got some good news on Aug. 19 when she found out that her SlutWalk was greenlit for 2022. Amber’s SlutWalk is a place for women to come together and take a stand against those who’ve judged them for their sexual behavior. She hosted the first SlutWalk in 2015.