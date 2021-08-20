Amber Rose’s Ex AE Admits He Cheated On Her: ‘I Love Her’ But ‘I Like Women’

After Amber Rose broke up with Alexander “AE” Edwards over cheating accusations, the record exec took to Instagram Live to confirm that he’d been unfaithful to the mother of his son.

Alexander “AE” Edwards went on Instagram Live with DJ Big Von to tell his side of the story about his breakup from Amber Rose. Amber accused AE of cheating on her with 12 different women, and he admitted to it during the live chat. He also confirmed that this wasn’t the first time Amber had caught him being unfaithful. “‘S***, I got caught’,” AE said, regarding his thoughts when he saw Amber’s Instagram post with the allegations. “I got caught before, you know? And she’s had enough, obviously. I love her, though. That’s like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love my stepson, too, but….I like women.”

In April 2019, Amber confirmed that she was expecting a baby with AE, and their son, Slash, was born that October. The model also has a son, Sebastian, with her ex, Wiz Khalifa. Despite the happy family AE created with Amber, he admittedly couldn’t find it in himself to settle down. “It’s just who I am and it’s not how she wants to be loved,” he revealed.

He added, “I know that I could stop [cheating]. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really, like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it, but I don’t want to live like that.” AE’s admission comes after Amber wrote a lengthy Instagram post about why she was ending their relationship.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” Amber said. “All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of, there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f*** him anyway. I saw all the texts and DMs. Y’all were well aware, but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever. I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent, but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls’ names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives, but y’all know who y’all are. As for him…the lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.”

Amidst the heartbreak, though, Amber got some good news on Aug. 19 when she found out that her SlutWalk was greenlit for 2022. Amber’s SlutWalk is a place for women to come together and take a stand against those who’ve judged them for their sexual behavior. She hosted the first SlutWalk in 2015.