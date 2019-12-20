Amber Rose & Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Passionately Kiss During Romantic Evening Out

New parents Amber Rose & Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards looked blissfully in love while out and about in Los Angeles.

Get a room you two! Amber Rose, 36, and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, 32, were spotted holding hands after a romantic evening at celeb hotspot Avra in Beverly Hills on December 19. The social media superstar showed off her post-baby body in a sizzling bodysuit that had different shades of red adorning it, sandals (with a sweet pedicure) and a hat. Her music producer beau cut a handsome figure himself in an all-black look and fresh kicks. He also turned heads with his bright green hair and blinged out earrings during a night on the town with his ladylove. They continued to grab attention from the people outside when the sexy duo went in for a big kiss with one another! Their smooch looked like something out of a movie as it appeared to be very passionate and very real for the new parents.

What a year it has been for Amber and Alexander! They initially got together towards the end of 2018 after her summer fling with NBA star Monte Morris, 24, ended. She announced their pregnancy months later in April 2019 by posting an Instagram photo of her getting a scan. In the background, on a screen, her unborn baby was clearly visible. “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she wrote. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

Amber and her growing belly were spotted on and off social media as her due date continued to near. She looked beyond ready to pop following a different lunch date with “AE” in late September 2019 where she couldn’t hide her bump underneath a very tight t-shirt. They later welcomed their first child, a son named Slash, on October 10.

Amber didn’t wait too long for Slash to make his big social media debut. She shared an Instagram photo on October 13 of the model’s close friend and personal assistant Joseph Isaiah cradling him in a hospital chair.

Slash was spotted out two days later at his big brother Sebastian‘s baseball game. Amber shares Sebastian, 6, with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, 32. The former couple were married in 2013 only one year before she filed for divorce from the “Black & Yellow” rapper.