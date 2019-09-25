Amber Rose & Shay Mitchell Show Off Their 9-Month Baby Bumps Days Before Giving Birth — New Pics

Oh, baby! Amber Rose and Shay Mitchell showed off their major baby bumps while out and about and they both were positively radiant in the final stages of their pregnancy glow.

Baby on board! Amber Rose, 35, and Shay Mitchell, 32, were radiant running errands and sporting all black ensembles in the final weeks of their pregnancies. Amber was out and about with her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, following a lunch in Beverly Hills on Sept. 24. The couple held hands and gazed lovingly at each other, as Amber cradled her belly. At one point, Alexander even wrapped his arm around his lady in a touching embrace. Also out in Beverly Hills on the same day was Shay Mitchell, who opted to go solo for her errand run. Shay wore a black dress that hit her knees, with spaghetti straps and a line of buttons running down her torso, which accentuated her baby bump. Sporting a pair of black sunglasses and flip flops, Shay even moved her bag to cover her 9-month pregnant belly.

There’s no covering up, however, how excited these two moms are to welcome their bundles of joy into the world. Amber has been proudly showing off her growing belly for the past few months. Back on June 7, Amber went out to lunch with AE and cradled her precious bump. At the time, Amber had been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which caused the model to experience severe nausea. Amber laid out all the facts of her experience in an Instagram video, taking time to discuss how it affected her and to praise all the pregnant women out there. “So yeah, God bless women, man. We are resilient, we get through it,” she said, confessing, “It’s really, really hard being pregnant, I’m not gonna lie.” Amber continued: “To all the women out there who just pop out babies like it’s nothing, God bless you guys.” It’s a familiar feeling, though. The model experienced the complication during her first pregnancy with son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, whom she shares with former husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa, in 2013.

While Amber isn’t new to the pregnancy glow, Shay Mitchell is experiencing the major life change for the first time with her partner Matte Babel. Though she’s nine months pregnant, Shay has stayed incredibly active during her pregnancy and has continued to workout. Of course, Shay, like any expectant mom has been feeling out what’s comfortable for her and her body during this major transition. She even got candid about some of the grosser parts of what happens to a woman’s body during pregnancy — yup, she even wore diapers. “Honestly, guys, I’ve never known that somebody could pee as much as you do when you’re pregnant,” she shared in her YouTube Channel Series, Almost Ready. “I swear to God, in like a half an hour, I went to the bathroom probably about 22 times last night, to the point where I was like, I’m f***ing wearing diapers.”

Despite some of their struggles, both women were absolutely thrilled to find out they were expecting. To announce her news, Shay uploaded a video to her YouTube page on June 28. Taking a similar route, Amber announced her pregnancy i her Instagram page on April 3. All these months later, it’s only a matter of time before we have a baby announcement from them both!