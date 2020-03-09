Watch
Amber Rose Kisses Baby Slash, 5 Mos, In Precious Insta Video With New Forehead Tattoo On Full Display

Baby Slash is the star of Amber Rose and Alexander A.E. Edwards’ adorable new video! Their darling son giggles and smiles as his mom gives him tons of kisses.

How sweet! Amber Rose showered her baby boy with kisses and cuddles in the cutest new video, posted by partner Alexander A.E. Edwards on Instagram. In the video, which you can watch below, A.E. is telling his son, Slash Edwards, “hi baby!” while while the little guy smiles and giggles in mom Amber’s arms. Amber kisses Slash, now five months old, on his chubby cheek as he starts fussing. Her other son, Sebastian Thomaz, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, plays in the background. “Your brother is kicking my butt,” she tells Slash in a sing song voice.

You can also see Amber’s new forehead tattoo in the clip! The model debuted her fresh ink one month ago, revealing that she got her sons’ names — Bash and Slash — permanently added to her face. Her decision to get the controversial tattoo was influenced by NBA star Kobe Bryant‘s death in January, she said in a February interview. “I don’t want this to sound corny or anything, but after Kobe died, it made me reflect on my life,” she told Keyshia Cole. “I have been wanting this tattoo for a long time, and I was like, ‘you know what? Life is so short. Just do it. Just live your best life with no regrets.’ And that’s just how I felt, and I’m happy I did it.”

Amber took to Instagram just one day prior to address the critics. “For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol,” she wrote. “Or they would just tell me I’m ugly. So either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f**k you want in life — Muva.”

A.E. was behind the camera for Slash’s cute new video, so you couldn’t see his own face ink. The Def Jam Records executive has Sebastian and Slash’s birthdates on his forehead.