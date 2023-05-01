Cher & Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards Reportedly Split After 6 Months Of Dating

Pop legend Cher, 76, and Alexander “AE” Edwards, 37, have reportedly split. According to a Monday, May 1 report by TMZ, the duo went their separate ways after a relationship filled with PDA and sweet moments. Additionally, sources reportedly told the outlet that they were “never even engaged,” despite the singer showing off a massive sparkler, which her much younger boyfriend gifted to her in 2022. Cher took to Twitter on Christmas day to reveal the stunning pear-shaped ring touching off a firestorm of engagement rumors.

“THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E,” she captioned a pic of the ring. In another tweet, she gushed over her boyfriend’s “cool” manicure, as Alexander was rocking a green and black flames manicure while holding the massive ring in its box. “I posted this cause his nails are so cool,” she captioned the second pic.

On New Year’s Day, she again took to the platform to show off the ring and get a loving kiss while attending a party together. Shortly thereafter, they sweetly held hands while leaving Drake‘s Super Bowl party in February and got cozy on a date night ahead of the Grammy Awards. They later laid on the PDA with a steamy kiss at the Versace fashion show in Los Angeles in March.

The former couple appear to have begun dating back in November, when they were seen holding hands on a date to hotspot eatery Craig’s in West Hollywood. “She totally rocked Paris Fashion Week and then she came home with this fun new romance,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a November 10, 2022, report. The pal added that though the romance was “very unexpected” for the pop icon, it’s “not really a shock to anyone that knows Cher, she’s always loved younger men.”

“She’s just not into men her age and people in her life are pretty well used to it,” the source explained. “They want to see her happy and this new romance has given her a great boost.” Alexander previously dated model Amber Rose, while Cher dated Tim Medvetz in 2008, who was 25 years younger than her.