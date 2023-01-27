Amber Rose Insists She Wants To Be ‘Single’ Forever After Ex AE Edwards Goes Public With Cher

Amber Rose declared on a podcast that she's 'fine with being by myself,' as she went on a long rant after allegedly experiencing infidelity in two past relationships.

Amber Rose
Amber Rose, 39, made some major statements about her dating life when she recently appeared on the Sofia With An F podcast. “I wanna be single for the rest of my life,” the model said, after venting to host Sofia Franklyn about men who are “disgusting” and “f****** gross.” Amber’s comments come after she was allegedly cheated on by her exes Wiz Khalifa and Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards, who is now in a relationship with Cher.

Amber went on to say, “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids.” The rapper has two sons, 9-year-old Sebastian, with Wiz, and 2-year-old Slash Electric, with AE. “I don’t want to have sex,” Amber also said. “No, ew. I’m fine with being by myself too. I’m very happy to not share my bed with anyone.”

The former host of The Amber Rose Show claimed that Wiz, 35, cheated on her before she filed for divorce in 2014. “My ex-husband cheated on me. We were married. We were young,” she said on the podcast. Amber explained that she “cried everyday for three years” while she dated other people after the divorce. “I married my soulmate and then all of a sudden he wasn’t there anymore,” she said, after noting that she “forgives” Wiz for his alleged infidelity.

Five years after her split from Wiz, Amber had a baby boy with AE, who is a Def Jam record executive. They broke up after Amber accused AE of cheating on her with 12 different women, and he later admitted to it.

In late November, AE was seen holding hands with Cher, 76, for the first time. On Christmas, fans thought the pair — who are now a full-fledged couple — got engaged when Cher showed off a sparkling engagement-like ring on social media. But a source close to Cher revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple isn’t engaged, and that Cher’s gorgeous diamond was “just a gift” from her beau.

However, Cher didn’t help dispel those engagement rumors come New Year’s Day. The singer shared another photo of her massive sparkler on her finger, to clap back at her “haters”. The image showed AE sweetly kissing Cher on the cheek while they appeared to be at a massive NYE party.

