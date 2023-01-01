Cher Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring While Getting NYE Kiss From ‘Daddy’ AE Edwards: Photos

Cher isn’t doing much to dispel those engagement rumors! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter in the wee hours of 2023 to show off the massive sparkler with her 4 million followers, and clap back at naysayers. In one pic, she stunned in a black dress with silver trimmed bustier, with a pinstripe jacket. She wore her hair in blonde, bouncy curls and rocked the huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her middle finger as she shared an intimate, smiling moment with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36. The duo appeared to be attending a major New Year’s Eve bash. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she captioned the photo.

In another pic, the “Believe” hitmaker leaned her head back as she joyously accepted a kiss on the cheek from the much younger music exec. Once again, the ring was displayed prominently on the middle finger of her left hand. “Happy New Year Daddy,” she captioned the photo.

Fans of the former Sonny & Cher diva took to the comments thread to gush over the eye-popping photos. “Wowzers daddy” quipped one, while another wrote, “You look fabulous Cher. Have a great year.” “So sweet to see such joy in your eyes. Love is magical, isn’t it??” reacted a third. Another acknowledged the apparent recent loss of her mother Georgia Holt at age 96. “Happy new year Cher! You look fantastic and I’m so happy for you finding love, especially at this difficult time for you,” they wrote.

While the public appearance of the ring seems to have further flamed the fans of engagement speculation, a source told us days ago what the lavish bauble actually means to the couple. It’s “just a gift,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a Dec 27 report. “AE and Cher are not engaged but he wanted to show Cher how much he cares about her and thought the ring was absolutely beautiful. He thinks she deserves the world and wanted to give her a token from his heart.”