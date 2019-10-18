Cher, 73, Looks Ageless In Dramatic Blue Wig On Stage During Farewell Tour — See Pics

Cher just proved she can ‘turn back time’! The music legend dazzled in a Vegas-inspired look and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down!

Cher, 73, can do no wrong! The diva just slayed yet again in an epic costume during her farewell show at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Oct. 16. She rocked a Grecian-inspired sequin gown in an electric blue shade, paired with a super-cool matching blue wig. The dark-haired beauty kept the party going with her glitter eye shadow, and literally looked ageless! Later during the show, Cher pulled a Britney Spears and ripped off the gown to reveal hot sequin mini dress, showing off her toned legs, and fit body! Her dancers were right there with her, emulating Ancient Greek Centurions — shirtless, of course.

“This is my last tour. I’m 73. I skip across the stage then once I get around it I walk,” Cher revealed to British tabloid The Sun. “My mum is 93 and she keeps going, ‘Cher, age is just a number. If you don’t bother it, it won’t bother you.’ I keep going ‘Mum, you are crazy.” Her current tour is called Here We Go Again, and is in support of her 26th album Dancing Queen which was released year. As the title implies, the album is a 2018 ABBA cover album which came out shortly after the release of the movie musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Cher began doing farewell tours in 2002 — a whopping 17 years ago — and is now on her third round! She began with the Living Proof tour, which saw 326 performances from 2002 – 2005. The show took her all over the world, with stops in North America, Europe and Australia. Shortly after, Cher fittingly began a Las Vegas residency that went until 2011. In 2014, she hit the road again for the Dressed To Kill tour, which was comprised of 49 shows in North America. At the time, she unfortunately had to cancel the second leg after she came down with a viral infection — but she’s making up for it now with this epic tour.

The pop legend, who hails from El Centro, California, shot to fame alongside the late Sonny Bono in the 1960s. Performing as Sonny & Cher, the pair had a slew of hit songs, including their first two singles “Baby Don’t Go” and “I Got You Babe.” The couple were also romantically involved for many years, and welcomed their only child in 1969, Chaz Bono, 50. As a rock duo, Sonny and Cher sold over 40 million albums worldwide, and were the faces of the extremely popular television series The Sonny & Cher Show. After their divorce, Cher embarked on a wildly successful solo career, spawning iconic hits like “If I Could Turn Back Time” and “Believe.”

“It is so embarrassing because I keep on having these farewell tours. I’m not 100, but I’m close,” the pop goddess continued. “I, honest to God, think this is the end, not because I can’t do it any more, but because I’m older than glass and people are just going to get tired of coming to see me.” Based on her current sold-out status, we don’t think people will ever get sick of seeing Cher live!