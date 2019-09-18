Cher, 73, Rocks Plunging Purple Jumpsuit & Performs ‘Waterloo’ On ‘AGT’ Finale

She’s still got it! Music icon Cher hit the ‘AGT’ stage to perform the classic song ‘Waterloo’ and looked so fierce in a plunging purple jumpsuit.

Cher, 73, was one of the many performers who took the stage during the AGT season 14 finale. The music legend performed a cover of ABBA’s 1974 song “Waterloo” with backup dancers and it was perfect from start to finish. Cher may be 73 years old, but she’s still one of the best performers out there. You can’t take your eyes off of her. Her voice is still pitch-perfect, too.

As expected, Cher’s outfit for the America’s Got Talent finale was totally Cher. The fashionista wowed in a purple jumpsuit that featured a deep plunging neckline. The outfit also included gorgeous silver embellishments. Her platinum blonde hair was styled in big waves for the performance. A truly amazing look from head to toe.

The Grammy winner is getting ready to start the next leg of her Here We Go Again tour. Her next concert date is Nov. 19 in Portland. The tour will stretch until Dec. 19, with her final concert taking place in Dallas. She is also releasing a perfume on Nov. 4. Earlier this year, Cher surprised everyone when she delivered a surprise performance at the 2019 Met Gala. She performed “Waterloo” and her own classics “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

The season 14 finale also featured performances from Macklemore, Leona Lewis, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kygo, and more. Judge Julianne Hough also performed her new single “Transform” and danced alongside V. Unbeatable. Blind and autistic singer Kodi Lee was crowned the season 14 champion. America’s Got Talent has been renewed for season 15. The new season will likely air in May 2020. AGT: Champions will return in Jan. 2020.