‘AGT’ Finale Live Blog: One Act Will Be Crowned The Season 14 Champion

After months of competition, it’s time to crown a winner. The ‘AGT’ season 14 winner will be revealed during the Sept. 18 finale.

America’s Got Talent is down to 10 amazing finalists. But only one will be named the new AGT champion. The winner will walk away with $1 million and a stage show in Las Vegas from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10. Every single act is worthy of winning. The season 14 finale kicks off with a powerful performance featuring the Ndlovu Youth Choir, the Detroit Youth Choir, and Kygo. The Ndlovu Youth Choir and Detroit Youth Choir are both in the running to win America’s Got Talent season 14. Just when the performance seems to be over, Macklemore shows up in the audience and starts performing “Can’t Hold Us.”

Finalist Tyler Butler-Figueroa hit the stage with season 13 finalist Brian King Joseph. The two violinists perform an amazing rendition of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.” Tyler totally holds his own with Brian. It’s incredible watching them collaborate. The Light Balance Kids make their way to the stage for another fun performance featuring Paula Abdul, who was a judge alongside Simon on American Idol. Season 14 finalist Emanne Beasha later takes the stage with world-renowned pianist Lang Lang for a gorgeous performance.

All of the finalists are performing alongside their heroes. Ryan Niemiller’s hero isn’t actually a comedian. He always wanted to be a wrestler so WWE legend Chris Jericho takes Ryan inside the ring for some fun. Benicio Bryant and Ozuna team up for an electric performance together. Benicio shines during the duet. Get this kid a record deal, ASAP!

The finale will also feature performances from Cher, Leona Lewis, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ozuna, Lang Lang, and more. Julianne Hough is also set to perform. NBC’s newest late-night host Lilly Singh will make an appearance during the finale. Keep refreshing for updates as the finale continues.