Cher & AE Edwards: The Truth About If They’re Engaged After He Gifts Her Diamond Ring (Exclusive)

Cher made fans do a double take when she showed off a sparkling engagement-like ring on Christmas morning, leading many to speculate if she and her boyfriend of a few months, Alexander “AE” Edwards, got engaged. A person close to the “I Got You Babe” hitmaker, however, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pair did not take that step and that the gorgeous diamond is “just a gift.” They added, “AE and Cher are not engaged but he wanted to show Cher how much he cares about her and thought the ring was absolutely beautiful. He thinks she deserves the world and wanted to give her a token from his heart.”

Cher, 76, and AE, 36, sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. Cher then confirmed that they are indeed a couple by sharing a photo of the Def Jam Records executive in a Nov. 6 tweet and writing his name with a heart next to it. That same day, she defended their 30-year age gap with another tweet. “As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees,” she wrote in reply to the backlash she received. “Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am.”

She doubled down on her confidence in their relationship by addressing trolls once again on Twitter on Nov. 24. “A.E says [love] doesn’t know math,” she tweeted.

Nearly a month later, Cher spoke frankly about their age gap while chatting with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Well, on paper it’s kind of ridiculous,” she confessed. “But in real life we get along great. He’s fabulous and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve. He’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny and I think he’s quite handsome.”

She then contemplated whether or not men her age don’t like her because of her bold personality. “I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason,” she said. “Maybe … younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and wanna do stupid things and you know, you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody.”

The “Believe” singer and AE met in September at Paris Fashion Week and immediately hit it off. “She totally rocked Paris Fashion Week and then she came home with this fun new romance,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Nov. 10. “She’s just not into men her age and people in her life are pretty well used to it. They want to see her happy and this new romance has given her a great boost.”

Cher has been married twice and had one son in each marriage. She tied the knot with her musical partner Sonny Bono in 1964 and they were together until 1975. She was then married to Allman Brothers Band rocker Greg Allman between 1975 and 1979. She went on to date men much younger than her, including Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Rob Camilletti.

Meanwhile, AE was last in a three-year relationship with Amber Rose, 39. They had a son named Slash Electric Alexander Edwards in 2019 but split two years later. Amber very publicly accused AE of being unfaithful, which he owned up to in an Aug. 2021 Instagram Live with DJ Big and said he “got caught” by Amber. “I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously,” he said. “I love her, though. That’s my best friend, the mother of my son.”