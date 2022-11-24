Cher, 76, Defends Her Relationship With Younger Boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36: ‘Love Doesn’t Know Math’

“On paper, this looks strange, even to me,” Cher tweeted in the early hours of Nov. 24. Cher, 76, seemed to acknowledge that her new romance with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards was a bit odd, considering that she was twice as old as her new boyfriend, 36-year-old AE. However, Cher said that her new beau says that “[love] doesn’t know math,” and she won’t sweat the relationship or the backlash she’s faced over the age gap.

On paper This Looks

strange (Even 2 ME)

A.E Says ♥️Doesn’t

Know Math — Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022

“If you [are] happy with A.E., I mean truly happy, then who cares?? One person’s happiness doesn’t depend on what others think or say,” responded one fan. “BABE, SOME MARCH 2 A DIFFERENT DRUMMER. I Dance 2 One,” Cher tweeted in response. “Babe, ENJOY IT!!! You are an absolute legend, and any man would be lucky to have you. A.E. is one lucky guy, and it sounds like he knows it, so just go with it and enjoy, we only get one life!!!!” added another fan, to which Cher responded with a heart emoji.

Ahead of her math tweet, Cher tweeted a photo of A.E. “hanging out” while adding, “we’re grown-ups.” She also said that “we’re happy” as a couple and that one of the qualities she admires most about her new boyfriend is that he’s “ Kind, Smart, Hilarious…& We [kiss] Like Teenagers.”

“He’s 36 [and] in [the] end, he came after me till we met in the middle. He’s [the] consistent one, I’m the skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP.” She also referenced how she met A.E. at Paris Fashion Week when she walked in a latex catsuit for the Balmain show. “Neither One Wanted 2 make [a] long trip to Paris, and then, Paris was magic.”

He’s 36 & In End He Came after me,Till we met in the middle.He’s Consistent one ,I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP.

Neither One Wanted2 Make LONG✈️. TRIP 2 Paris & Then PARIS WAS MAGIC,NEBI WANTED 2 C A.E🔥Grill,

Must say he was different 4 Me. — Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022

Cher and A.E. debuted their romance at the start of the month when they went on a date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Before this, A.E. was linked to Amber Rose, and the two welcomed a son together in 2019. Following the date night, Cher confirmed the romance. “I’m not defending us,” she tweeted. “Haters are gonna hate. Doesn’t matter that we’re happy and not bothering anyone.” When one fan said that A.E.‘ better be treating you like the queen that you are,” Cher said that he was.