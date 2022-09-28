Cher, 76, Rocks Latex Catsuit On Balmain Runway During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Cher absolutely stunned as she hit the runway for Balmain during Paris Fashion Week. The “Believe” songstress, 76, stomped the runway in a skin-tight, cleavage-baring latex catsuit with jutting shoulder pads on Wednesday, September 28. In the eye-catching pics, the fashion icon wore her famous dark hair long around her shoulders in bouncy waves, and finished the futuristic bodysuit look with fingerless gloves and platform wedge boots. Of course, she brought the glam with a colorful makeup palette including blue eyeshadow and berry-red lipstick. The luminous singer beamed as designer Olivier Rousteing also took to the runway and embraced her onstage.

The look is almost guaranteed to be imitated by stars and regular people alike, and according to a January 2022 interview, the so-called “Goddess of Pop” likes it that way. “I like it,” the Hollywood veteran and Oscar winner told Vogue. “I see all the young girls kind of wearing things that I’ve worn my whole life. They think it’s new or they see a picture and they love it, so they do their own version. Or they do my version. It doesn’t both me.”

And it turns out that Cher didn’t simply arrive on the scene as a fully-fledged style icon. In the same interview, she reflected on her earlier years as one half of the 1960’s & 70’s duo Sonny & Cher. “We had a look that people just really didn’t understand at all,” she recalled of her unique, boho-meets-glam look at the time. “We were so proud of our look and our clothes, but we couldn’t get on a lot of shows. No one was doing what we doing. There weren’t stylists to take on people who were unknown or doing something really different.”

She also admitted that she keeps favorite fashion items around. “I have things that I’ve had in my wardrobe for 30 years,” she told the magazine. “The other night I was wearing my black bondage pants, and I’ve had those since I don’t know, Granny Takes a Trip,” (a popular ’60s boutique in London). “I don’t remember how long I’ve had them, that’s how long I’ve had them.”

The stunning singer says keeping things in your closet can work out later down the line, when you’re looking for just the right thing to coordinate. “If you keep certain things, then you can bring them back, and if they’re good and they’re interesting, you can put them all together,” she said.