Why Cher’s New Romance With Alexander Edwards, 36, Has Given Her A ‘Great Boost’ (Exclusive)

Cher, 76, is “having a moment” in her new relationship with her 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, a source close to the pop star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She totally rocked Paris Fashion Week and then she came home with this fun new romance,” the insider revealed, after Cher officially confirmed that she’s dating Amber Rose‘s music producer ex on Nov. 6. The new couple were seen holding hands outside of Craig’s and later outside of her Malibu home just days earlier.

The Cher source said that while this new relationship was “very unexpected,” it’s also “not really a shock to anyone that knows Cher, she’s always loved younger men.” The insider recalled how Cher’s ex boyfriend from 2008, Tim Medvetz, was 25 years younger than her. “She’s just not into men her age and people in her life are pretty well used to it,” the source noted. “They want to see her happy and this new romance has given her a great boost.”

A second source close to Cher revealed that she’s ignoring any criticism about her new romance. “Cher doesn’t care what people think of her relationship and she has always been unconventional,” the source told HL. “She is having fun and she loves that he treats her like the Goddess she is. She doesn’t know what it will turn into, but she is loving what it is right now.” HollywoodLife reached out to Cher’s rep for comment.

Cher and Alexander were first seen together on Nov. 2 as they twinned in black outfits heading to Craig’s on Melrose on West Hollywood. They held hands walking into the restaurant, and after the meal, Alexander could also be seen kissing her hand in a vehicle. The producer was also spotted at the “Believe” singer’s home with friend Tyga, who also hung out with them in Paris.

After the relationship speculation, Cher confirmed that she’s dating Alexander via Twitter. “I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate…Doesn’[t] matter that we’re happy & not bothering anyone [sic],” Cher singer wrote in a tweet, alongside a photo of Alexander with a heart. Alexander previously dated Amber Rose, who he shares 3-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with. They broke up in 2021 after Alexander confessed to cheating on Amber.