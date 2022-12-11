Cher Appears To Confirm Death Of Mother Georgia Holt At 96: ‘Mom Is Gone’

Fans of Cher poured out their love and support after the iconic singer/actress appeared to confirm her mother, Georgia Holt, had passed away at the age of 96. Taking to her Twitter on the eve of Sunday, Dec. 11, the Oscar winner (birth name Cherilyn Sarkisian) posted, “Mom is gone.” The replies came swift and filled with condolences, with one writing, “My heart goes out to you,’ and another sharing, “Georgia is at peace now.”

Mom is gone😔 — Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022

As fans know, Cher and her mother had a very close relationship, with Georgia often accompanying the star on the red carpet at Hollywood events. While Georgia watched the eldest of her two daughters rise to fame in the 60s as part of the duo Sonny & Cher, and later as a critically acclaimed actor, she had her own dreams of being in the entertainment industry. She ended up landing a few bit roles during her youth, most notably on popular TV series I Love Lucy and Ozzie and Harriet.

When ABC News asked if she was at all jealous of Cher’s success, Georgia replied that she was nothing but “thrilled” for her baby girl. “And I don’t think I would have been as good as she is … I don’t think I was equipped, strength-wise, to do it,” she confessed.

Meanwhile, the 76-year-old “Half-Breed” singer recently admitted that her 40-year age gap between her new boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, 36, is “ridiculous.” Appearing on the Dec. 2 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher said of her new romance, “Well, on paper it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life we get along great. He’s fabulous and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.” Two weeks prior, she echoed the sentiment, tweeting, “On paper, this looks strange, even to me.” Notably, Cher’s ex-boyfriend from 2008, Tim Medvetz, was 25 years younger than her.

Cher and A.R. were first linked at the start of November when they went on a date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Before this, A.E. was linked to Amber Rose, and the two welcomed a son together in 2019.