Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose: How He Feels About Her Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

Surprise! Amber Rose announced that she’s pregnant with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ child – do what does her first baby daddy think? We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Wiz Khalifa’s reaction to the news.

There’s a bun in Amber Rose’s oven! The 35-year-old announced on April 3 that she and Alexander “AE” Edwards, 32, are expecting their first child together, a “sweet little baby boy.” Her first child, Sebastian Thomaz, 6, is “soooooo happy” to be a big brother, but what does his father, Wiz Khalifa, 31, think about all this?. “If Amber is happy, Wiz is confident that she is making the right decisions,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that though they’re not together, Wiz and Amber are on great terms, and he only wants the best for his ex. “For Wiz, he is happy for Amber. He doesn’t have any other way to feel, nothing has made him come to a different conclusion.”

“They both want the best for each other,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that Wiz and Amber have been in constant communication with each other when it comes to significant life changes and the like. “Wiz is always aware of who Amber is dating and vice versa because they want to make things as easy as possible for Sebastian.” Wiz and Amber began dating in 2011, were engaged in 2013, and divorced in 2014. As of 2015, they’ve shared joint-custody of young Sebastian. “Wiz and Amber have gotten to a great place as parents, in that they are completely are in tune with how that is going to work forever,” the source adds.

It seems that so long as Amber is happy and Sebastian is well-cared for, Wiz is chill with whatever. Amber was just as supportive of her ex in July 2018, when he and Winnie Harlow, 24, started dating. When Wiz shared a picture of the two of them sitting front row at the Hugo Boss show in Berlin, Germany, Amber weighed in. “Wait, [Winnie] as Sebastian’s stepmom? #Litaf,” she wrote, adding several heart eyes and flame emojis. So, while these two are no longer together, there is still a lot of love between them.

Does this mean that AE is going to be Sebastian’s new stepdad? The VP of A&R at Def Jam first met Amber in 2015, but the two didn’t start dating until 2018. “I wish we could’ve been together this whole time,” she wrote on Instagram. “It just wasn’t the right time for us I guess, but now ur allllll mine.”