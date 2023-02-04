Cher, 76, & AE Edwards, 36, Hold Hands On Date Night Before GRAMMY Weekend: Photos

Cher took her red-hot romance to the 90210! The iconic singer/actress, 76, caused a scene with her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36, as they were spotted holding hands on a romantic date at famed sushi spot Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills two days before Grammy Sunday! Rocking a chic white trainer’s jacket and coordinating striped slacks, Cher looked absolutely incredible alongside her young beau, who was dressed in a Victor Victor varsity jacket, black pants and designer loafers.

The legendary entertainer, who took home an Oscar for Best Actress in 1987’s Moonstruck, flaunted her newly dyed blonde locks as she graced the sidewalks of the tony neighborhood. AE kept in front of his main squeeze while keeping a smile on his face. The two lovebirds looked like they were a couple of teenagers out on their first date!

The couple made headlines over the 2022 holidays when AE gifted her a diamond ring, causing fans to freak out over a possible engagement. While Cher appeared to deny the giant sparkler was a promise to walk down the aisle, the exchange only proved the pair were going from strength to strength since first being linked back in November.

At the time, the “Believe” hitmaker admitted that the 40-year age gap between the pair was “ridiculous” on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Well, on paper it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life we get along great. He’s fabulous and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve,” she said. “He’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny and I think he’s quite handsome.”

AE comes follows a long line of high-profile romances for Cher. From around 1978 to 1980, Cher dated KISS rocker Gene Simmons. She was married to the rock star and founder of The Allman Brothers, Gregg Allman, from 1975 to 1979. A few years before, she had dated mega producer David Geffen. She also had a brief affair with Tom Cruise in the 80s and before Tom, Cher dated his Top Gun co-star, Val Kilmer, from 1982 to 1984.