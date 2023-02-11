Cher & Alexander Edwards Hold Hands Leaving Drake’s Super Bowl Party: Photos

Cher, 76, and Alexander Edwards, 37, made a lasting impression while leaving Drake‘s Super Bowl party on Friday night. The singer and her hunky boyfriend held hands as they walked by cameras outside the location of the bash and wore fashionable outfits. She donned a black leather off-the-shoulder jacket, black leggings, and black heeled boots as he rocked a neon green and black jacket over a black top, black nylon pants, and snake print boots.

The talented songstress also had her hair down and accessorized with several necklaces. Alexander added shaded glasses and earrings to his look. He also showed off his bleached blond short hair.

Cher and Alexander’s latest outing comes three months after they officially went public with their relationship. She took to Twitter in Nov. to confirm they were more than friends and admitted he treats her “like a queen.” She responded to fans shortly after they were seen at Craig’s restaurant together.

“I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate…Doesn’[t] matter that we’re happy & not bothering anyone [sic],” she wrote alongside a photo of Alexander with a heart, in one tweet. She also shared an “in love” emoji in response to someone who asked if Alexander was her “new man.”

Cher and Alexander, who is the VP of A&R at Def Jam, met at Paris Fashion Week in Sept. A source told us that she got a “great boost” from the unexpected new love. “She totally rocked Paris Fashion Week and then she came home with this fun new romance,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

“She’s just not into men her age and people in her life are pretty well used to it,” the source continued. “They want to see her happy and this new romance has given her a great boost.” A second source also EXCLUSIVELY revealed that she “doesn’t care what people think of her relationship” and never has.

“She has always been unconventional,” the source said. “She is having fun and she loves that he treats her like the Goddess she is. She doesn’t know what it will turn into, but she is loving what it is right now.”