Cher’s Boyfriend: All About Her Romance With ‘AE’ Edwards & Her Past Relationships

Cher was part of the hit singing duo ‘Sonny & Cher’ in the late 60s before starring in hit movies such as ‘Mask’ and ‘Mermaids.’

The Grammy winner took home an Oscar for Best Actress in 1987’s ‘Moonstruck’

Her high-profile romances over the years include Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer

Cher made headlines over the 2022 holidays when her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, gifted her a diamond ring, causing fans to freak out over a possible engagement. While the iconic Grammy/Oscar winner appeared to deny the giant sparkler was a promise to walk down the aisle, the exchange renewed interest in the long list of A-listers who were romantically involved with the superstar. Keep reading to find out all about Cher’s relationships, below.

Sonny Bono

Cher became a household name after she linked up with Sonny Bono for a duet act… and a marriage! At the age of 16, Cher moved to Los Angeles to follow her dreams and ended up meeting Sonny, according to People. “I was with my girlfriend, who was really beautiful. He liked her so he didn’t really say anything to me. He was like, ‘Oh yeah, kid,’” Cher said on her podcast in 2018, per the outlet. However, they soon became friends, singing partners and eventually lovers, getting hitched in 1964 in Tijuana.

They also became pop stars together, with the release of their single “I Got You Babe” reaching number one in 1965. Then they went on to have their own successful TV career, hosting the very successful Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.

By 1975 the romance had sputtered, and the couple officially divorced. “We had a weird relationship. I don’t expect anybody to understand it,” Cher said of her romance with Sonny to Mail On Sunday in 2018. In 1998, Sonny died in a tragic skiing accident in Lake Tahoe.

Tom Cruise

Cher and Tom Cruise dated briefly in the 80s. According to the star, she met Tom in 1985 at Sean Penn and Madonna’s wedding, per the Mail On Sunday. She then met up with her again at the White House. “A bunch of people who were dyslexic were invited to the White House, and Tom and I are both dyslexic,” she explained. “We didn’t go out till way later, but there definitely was a connection there.”

While they did eventually go on some dates, it was never a long-term thing. However, according to the star, they are still friends to this day. “Though I don’t get what he does, that whole Scientology thing. I can’t understand it so I just… don’t.” she said.

Val Kilmer

Before Tom, Cher dated his Top Gun co-star, Val Kilmer, from 1982 to 1984. Cher has said in the past that the The Doors star was a great kisser. “When we kissed, I thought my head would shoot right off my body,” she recalled in her Mail On Sunday interview.

Gregg Allman

Cher was married to the rock star and founder of The Allman Brothers, Gregg Allman, from 1975 to 1979. “It was really intense, but it’s hard to have a marriage with someone who’s doing drugs… Drugs and I were just never meant to be together,” She revealed in the Mail interview. “I thought it was stupid and still do. I saw too many people where it ruined their lives. It ruined Gregory’s life.”

Gene Simmons

As for KISS rocker Gene Simmons, who she dated from 1977 to 1980, Cher said he’s “the one I’m crazy about. A few years before, she had dated David Geffen, who she credits for helping to keep her off the “street.”

The ‘One True Love’ of Her Life

Cher dated a bagel baker 18 years her younger, Rob Camilletti, from 1986 to 1989. In her Mail interview, the goddess of pop said, Rob was “possibly the one true love of my life.”

EA

Cher has been giving fans quite a treat when she sparked romance rumors with AE after they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles in November 2022. She admitted that the 40-year age gap between them is “ridiculous” on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Well, on paper it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life we get along great. He’s fabulous and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve,” she smiled. “He’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny and I think he’s quite handsome,” she continued.

And after the holiday diamond ring gift, HollywoodLife will be sure to keep you updated on any updates about Cher’s romance!