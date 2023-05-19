Harrison Ford Gets Teary Eyed at Cannes Premiere Of Final ‘Indiana Jones’ With Wife Calista Flockhart: Photos

“Indescribable,” said Harrison Ford when asked how it felt to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. Harrison, 80, attended the May 18 premiere in France with his wife, Calista Flockhart, 58, and fought back tears on numerous occasions during the emotional event. Harrison was presented with a surprise honorary Palme d’Or just before the screening started, according to the Washington Post, right after a reel of his life in movies played. Harrison “straight up cried” when the crowd gave him a standing ovation, and he struggled to find the words when speaking with the moderator.

“It felt … I can’t even tell you. It’s just extraordinary to see a kind of relic of your life as it passes by,” said Ford. “The warmth of this place, and the sense of community, the welcome is unimaginable. And it makes me feel good.”

YOU KNOW IT TAKES A LOT TO MAKE HARRISON FORD CRY IN PUBLIC LOOK AT HIM pic.twitter.com/fiBTblTUnl — lu🥀 (@hanleiarey) May 18, 2023

Dial of Destiny marks the last outing of Ford as the legendary adventurer. Ahead of the premiere, Ford went viral for a reaction to seeing his wife in a black Zuhair Murad gown in their hotel room. As the Ally McBeal alum posed, Harrison looked in and gave an expression that indicated the Star Wars alum knew just how he was a lucky man to have Calista for a wife.

Early reviews for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny have been mixed. However, Harrison will likely pay them no mine. The critics also tore apart 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but Harrison shrugged them off. “[The critics] were harsh on it, but what are they doing now?” he said in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. “I understand. But those were their rules — not [director Steven Spielberg’s and co-writer George Lucas’] rules. They were imposing their rules on what the movie should be. I don’t feel it’s necessary to address those issues. I think that everyone has a right to their opinion. The film was not as successful as we wanted it to be, perhaps. But it didn’t create an attitude or a behavior that carried over into this film.”

“What I love is that we’re meeting [Indiana Jones] at a different point in his life to where we’ve seen him in these other films,” he adds. “It’s a logical place for him to be at this stage, considering his behavior and what he spent his time doing. It’s a very interesting script [James Mangold] came up with.”