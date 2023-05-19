Harrison Ford Has Adorable Reaction To Calista Flockhart’s Gorgeous Cannes Film Festival Look: See Photo

With one simple look, Harrison Ford just proved how much he adores his wife Calista Flockhart. The iconic actor, 80, lovingly stared at his 58-year-old wife, in a photo shared by stylist Elizabeth Stewart of Calista wearing a black Zuhair Murad gown in their hotel room before the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 18. Calista impressed her husband who stood in the background and admired his beautiful spouse. Harrison wore a white button-up with black pants and a black bowtie in the photo, which was taken before the couple arrived at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart for the Cannes Film Festival. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/WYSyR5Xrpu — best of harrison ford (@hfordarchive) May 19, 2023

Elizabeth also shared a photo of Harrison and Calista posing together in their hotel room in France. Harrison put on a black dress jacket to match Calista’s gown that had a velvet trim. Calista showed off her dark brunette hair makeover, after ditching her dirty blonde locks. The Brothers & Sisters actress accessorized her look with a pair of silver earrings.

Fans gushed over how giddy Harrison was seeing his wife in her outfit for the film festival. “2nd pic is amazing- Harrison face,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another said, “I love him peeking around the corner.” A third fan commented, “Harrison’s look peering in the room is priceless.”

After their hotel photoshoot, Harrison and Calista arrived at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of Harrison’s fifth and final Indiana Jones movie. The longtime couple, who rarely step out in public together, sweetly held hands on the carpet as they showed off their immaculate outfits. Harrison and Calista went inside where Harrison received the honorary Palme d’Or. When it came time to screen Harrison’s new film, Calista was awkwardly sat behind her husband in the theater. But she still managed to give him a kiss when the movie received a 5-minute standing ovation from the crowd.

Harrison and Calista met at the 2002 Golden Globes, and they quickly fell in love. They tied the knot in 2010, and Harrison adopted Calista’s son Liam, whom she adopted at birth in 2001. The lovebirds have stayed strong despite their 22-year age gap and remain one of Hollywood’s most underrated and beloved couples.