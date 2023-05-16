Teresa Giudice Cries After Joe & Melissa Skip Her Wedding In ‘Teresa Gets Married’ Trailer: Watch

The trailer for Teresa Giudice‘s wedding special, Teresa Gets Married, is here! Fans will see the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s wedding to Luis Ruelas on Bravo on Tuesday, May 23, and in the trailer there’s drama over Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga skipping the wedding. Teresa cries before the nuptials after her big fight with her brother and sister-in-law, which plays out on the season 13 finale airing May 16.

Teresa’s daughters and husband are not happy that she’s in tears on her big day. Luis lashes out about the Gorgas, saying, “If these f****** people put out one more message on Instagram, I swear to God, I’m going to f****** bury them so bad.” Gia Giudice declares that “it’s over” with Joe and Melissa “for everybody”, including her three sisters.

All of Teresa’s co-stars are at the wedding, except for Melissa and Rachel Fuda. Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin are bridesmaids, while Margaret Josephs is torn between her friendships with Teresa and Melissa. “All I can think, we’re all here, and Melissa and Joe are not,” Margaret says to Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler at the wedding.

So many other Real Housewives stars pop up in the Teresa Gets Married trailer. Kenya Moore, Dorinda Medley, Alexia Nepola, Ashley Darby, and Chanel Ayan all party with each other and the Jersey girls at the wedding. Of course, there’s also mention of Teresa’s wild wedding hairdo that had the internet buzzing.

Teresa Gets Married will air one week after the finale, where a huge fight goes down over the rumor that Melissa cheated on Joe. Jackie appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast in April and said that Dolores’ prohibition party, where the fight happens, was “the most chaotic event” she’s ever been to. Jackie also said that Teresa and Melissa “completely destruct” in the finale.

The season 13 reunion will begin airing the week after the wedding special. Andy Cohen said after the reunion taped that Teresa and Melissa really got into it. “The level of — I won’t even say vitriol — I will say hate Teresa and Melissa [have]… the gloves are off,” Andy said on his radio show. “I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth.”