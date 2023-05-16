Teresa Giudice Cries After Joe & Melissa Skip Her Wedding In ‘Teresa Gets Married’ Trailer: Watch

An emotional Teresa Giudice prepares to walk down the aisle without her brother and sister-in-law in attendance, in the trailer for her wedding special.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 16, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Teresa Giudice
View gallery
Teresa Giudice and Husband Luis Ruelas kiss while getting married in New Jersey this evening in front of guests Pictured: Teresa Giudice,Luis Ruelas Ref: SPL5331117 060822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Mykonos, GREECE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly married Original cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice and husband Luis 'Louie' Ruelas are pictured traveling in style as they are seen enjoying a Helicopter ride on their Honeymoon in Mykonos. **SHOT ON 08/14/2022** Pictured: Teresa Giudice, Luis 'Louie' Ruelas BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mykonos, GREECE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly married Original cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice and husband Luis 'Louie' Ruelas are pictured traveling in style as they are seen enjoying a Helicopter ride on their Honeymoon in Mykonos. **SHOT ON 08/14/2022** Pictured: Teresa Giudice, Luis 'Louie' Ruelas BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Bravo

The trailer for Teresa Giudice‘s wedding special, Teresa Gets Married, is here! Fans will see the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s wedding to Luis Ruelas on Bravo on Tuesday, May 23, and in the trailer there’s drama over Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga skipping the wedding. Teresa cries before the nuptials after her big fight with her brother and sister-in-law, which plays out on the season 13 finale airing May 16.

Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice (Photo: Bravo)

Teresa’s daughters and husband are not happy that she’s in tears on her big day. Luis lashes out about the Gorgas, saying, “If these f****** people put out one more message on Instagram, I swear to God, I’m going to f****** bury them so bad.” Gia Giudice declares that “it’s over” with Joe and Melissa “for everybody”, including her three sisters.

Gia Giudice
Gia Giudice (Photo: Bravo)

All of Teresa’s co-stars are at the wedding, except for Melissa and Rachel Fuda. Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin are bridesmaids, while Margaret Josephs is torn between her friendships with Teresa and Melissa. “All I can think, we’re all here, and Melissa and Joe are not,” Margaret says to Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler at the wedding.

So many other Real Housewives stars pop up in the Teresa Gets Married trailer. Kenya Moore, Dorinda Medley, Alexia Nepola, Ashley Darby, and Chanel Ayan all party with each other and the Jersey girls at the wedding. Of course, there’s also mention of Teresa’s wild wedding hairdo that had the internet buzzing.

Margaret Josephs
Margaret Josephs (Photo: Bravo)

Teresa Gets Married will air one week after the finale, where a huge fight goes down over the rumor that Melissa cheated on Joe. Jackie appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast in April and said that Dolores’ prohibition party, where the fight happens, was “the most chaotic event” she’s ever been to. Jackie also said that Teresa and Melissa “completely destruct” in the finale.

The season 13 reunion will begin airing the week after the wedding special. Andy Cohen said after the reunion taped that Teresa and Melissa really got into it.  “The level of — I won’t even say vitriol — I will say hate Teresa and Melissa [have]… the gloves are off,” Andy said on his radio show. “I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth.”

More From Our Partners

ad