Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia, 22, Stuns In White Bikini In The Bahamas Amid Family Drama: Photos

Gia Giudice is soaking up the Bahamian sun. The 22-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, flaunted her bikini body with a series of stunning snapshots taken of her rocking a white bikini on a rocky shoreline in The Bahamas. In the May 5 photos, she gave the camera several poses as she looked out at the turquoise Caribbean waters and smiled at the camera. “Baha,” she simply captioned the pics with a white heart emoji.

The trip to The Bahamas is a special one, as it’s where her father lives after being deported from America in 2018. She and her three sisters, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13, got some quality time in with him, as reflected by the group photo posted by Milania on May 4, which can be seen below. All the girls looked stunning in brightly-colored ensembles, and their proud father beamed as he stood between them in all black. Gia, of course, looked as beautiful as ever in a blue and white patterned mini dress.

The sisters’ trip comes just days after Gia revealed her aunt, Melissa Gorga, 44, blocked her on social media on both her private and public accounts. “It was just weird. One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, ‘I’m blocked on everything,’ so I’m blocked from everything from her,” she explained on the May 3 episode of Teresa’s podcast, Namaste B******. She explained that she realized she was blocked after she took issue with Melissa’s husband and her uncle, Joe Gorga, for posting a video with her father during a reunion in The Bahamas earlier this year.

Gorga had shared a video of himself meeting up with Giudice and hugging him while he was in The Bahamas, and Gia called him out for being fake. “This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes and we’re able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father,” the influencer wrote in a since-deleted comment. “You are such a opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post.”

As fans know, the Giudices and Gorgas have had tense relations for years and publicly feuded multiple times on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Things reached a breaking point last year ahead of Teresa’s Aug. 2022 wedding to Louie Ruelas. Joe and Melissa declined to attend the extravagant wedding, and they have been open about their barely-existent relationship since.

Ahead of the wedding, Melissa confirmed that she has no relationship with her sister-in-law and doesn’t feel sad about it. “It’s OK to say that we don’t have the best relationship and I don’t feel guilty saying that because I tried really hard and know that I tried hard — for my in-laws and for Joe,” she noted during a May 2022 interview on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast.

The pair reportedly went head-to-head during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion last month. “The level of … I will say hate Teresa and Melissa [have], it’s, I mean the gloves are off I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth,” Bravo exec and host Andy Cohen teased on his SiriusXM radio show.