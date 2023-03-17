Teresa Giudice Is So Proud Of ‘Wonderful Daughter’ Gabriella, 19, As She’s Accepted To University Of Michigan

It’s no secret that Teresa Giudice is a proud mom of four. But on Friday, March 17, she took to Instagram to call out her daughter Gabriella, 18, for being accepted to the University of Michigan! In the photo post, Gabrialla was seen in her senior portrait, rocking a traditional black dress and jewel encrusted crucifix. She wore her long, brunette locks straight and around her shoulders for the professional portrait. “My beautiful porcelain doll, I loved you from the moment you opened your eyes,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, captioned the photo.

“You are a joy, a wonderful daughter, a voice of reason, the greatest big sister. You, Gabriella, will go on to do great things. You are so kind, inclusive & organized! My mind soars with possibilities for you. Congrats my gorgeous girl Michigan – WOW.” Teresa then continued, pointing out how proud she is of her second daughter. “I’m so proud of you – as my daughter but especially as a kick a** human! I love you Gabriella- today & all of my tomorrows!”

Teresa shares Gabriella with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, along with daughters Gia, 21, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13. Back in 2020, when she was just 15, the Bravo reality star explained how, and why, Gabriella is so successful. “Gabriella, she has OCD. She does not want to miss school and she’s very, [she] does everything by the books, which is, I love that,” she said during the RHONJ Season 10 After Show. She also claimed Gabriella wins the school’s perfect attendance award.

And this isn’t the first time the family has celebrated Gabriella’s achievement. In a January Instagram video, Teresa said “I knew you would,” regarding her acceptance into the university. “I love you so much.” And in a 2019 Instagram birthday tribute, she wrote, “My calm, confident kind daughter, I admire your strength, your athletic ability & your brilliance! I can’t say enough good things about you, I’m so lucky we have such a special connection and glad we understand each other so well. I love you Gabriella, my porcelain doll.”