Gia Giudice, 22, Claims Aunt Melissa Gorga Blocked Her On Social Media Amid Family Drama

It appears that Melissa Gorga wants nothing to do with Gia Giudice. The 44-year-old The Real Housewives of New Jersey star blocked her 22-year-old niece on social media, according to Gia herself. “It was just weird. One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, ‘I’m blocked on everything,’ so I’m blocked from everything from her,” Gia said on her mother, Teresa Giudice‘s, podcast, Namaste B******, on May 3. Gia also claimed she is blocked on Melissa’s private Instagram account in addition to her public one, which boasts 2.7 million followers.

Of course, Melissa and Teresa have not followed each other on social media for months, but Gia previously confirmed that she wasn’t letting her mother’s drama with her Aunt Melissa get in the way of their relationship. “We don’t really talk as much now, but it’s OK. I’m sure we’ll move forward somehow,” she told Page Six in Oct. 2022 at BravoCon. “I texted my uncle for [his] birthday just out of respect — and for the holidays. He texted back just like, ‘Thank you.’”

The “respect” Gia spoke about seems to be gone. Melissa has unfollowed every member of Teresa’s family — including Teresa’s husband Louie — except her 18-year-old daughter, Gabriella Giudice. Plus, Gia called out her uncle, Joe Gorga, for posting a video with her father, Joe Giudice, during a reunion in the Bahamas earlier this year.

“This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes and we’re able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father,” the reality star and influencer wrote in a since-deleted comment under the below video. “You are such a opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post.”

Joe had no problem saying something back. “We both said horrible things about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history. Get the hate out of your heart,” he slammed. Gia said she realized she was blocked by her aunt when commenting on the above video.

Teresa had endured tough relations with her brother and sister-in-law for years, but things seemingly came to a boiling point ahead of her Aug. 2022 wedding to Luis, which Joe and Melissa skipped. Then they had issues regarding a rumor about Melissa cheating on Joe while she was on a publicity tour, which Melissa believed Teresa helped plant in the press. Sadly, things have only gotten more sour.

Last month, Bravo exec and host Andy Cohen revealed that Melissa and Teresa went at it during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion last month. “The level of … I will say hate Teresa and Melissa [have], it’s, I mean the gloves are off I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show.