‘RHODubai’ Star Chanel Ayan Reveals Why Kim Richards Is Her ‘Favorite’ Housewife

As a newcomer to the Real Housewives franchise, Chanel Ayan has her fair share of favorites from the other cities. But out of everyone, the Real Housewives of Dubai breakout star has the most love for none other than Kim Richards, formerly of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“That’s one of my favorites,” Chanel, 44, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the latest episode of our Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease. Chanel continued to praise Kim, 57, in our interview and said that the RHOBH OG is “real.”

“I like real people. Like me, just go with the flow,” Chanel told us. “She’s a good mom. I love that she loves family. I love that no matter what she’s gone through, pain and struggles and stuff, she still rises up and tries to be a better person for everybody around her.”

Chanel also noted that Kim is “very outspoken,” which viewers witnessed throughout the first five seasons of RHOBH, when Kim was typically clashing with her sister Kyle Richards. Like Kim, Chanel hasn’t held her tongue on the first season of Real Housewives of Dubai and has routinely put her co-stars (including Caroline Stanbury) in their place.

“I feel like there are a lot of things about her that I really admire,” Chanel also said about Kim, citing her child acting career as an example. Furthermore, Chanel named the epic clash between Kim and Lisa Rinna in Amsterdam (“let’s not talk about the husband”) as one of her favorite Housewives moments of all-time!

To hear more from Chanel about her feud with Caroline Stanbury, whether or not she’d join a future season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, and more, listen to the full podcast episode above.