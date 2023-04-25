‘RHONJ’ Recap: Melissa Gorga Admits She Wants To ‘Drunk Dial’ Her Ex Amid Cheating Speculation

It was the last full day in Ireland for the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey this week, so Paul Connell‘s family stopped by the castle for a visit. But the night before, everyone got hammered and Melissa Gorga said something she probably wishes she hadn’t. Believe it or not, she said she was so drunk that she was “about to drunk dial” her ex. She didn’t name which ex she was referring to, and most of the ladies laughed about it, but Teresa Giudice wasn’t amused. As you can see in the video clip below, immediately after Melissa said what she said, Teresa asked, “Her ex?”, as though she wanted to make sure that she heard what she thought she heard. Then, in her private confessional, Teresa gave a smirk.

Nothing more was said about it in this week’s episode, but Tre Huggers will likely go wild over the admission. Especially after Teresa and Jennifer Aydin were previously told by Margaret Josephs‘ former friend that Melissa allegedly cheated on Joe Gorga. Obviously, the “drunk dial” joke probably wasn’t the best thing to come from her lips at this point in time, but she was probably just trying to be funny.

Anyway, after Paul’s family visited the ladies at the castle, Jennifer planned a hen party to celebrate Teresa. Unfortunately, the farm festivities took a teary-eyed turn when old memories resurfaced. After chasing some cocks around (and yes we mean chickens), the ladies were asked to paint pictures of Teresa’s life, but before they could even get started, Teresa had a near-panic attack because she thought everyone would paint bars to signify her time in prison.

Everyone swore they wouldn’t do that, but we still secretly hoped they would. If we’re being honest, it was a big part of her life, so why not? But we’ll digress. At least Jennifer paid homage to Teresa’s table flip my recreating the image of her with her veins popping out of her neck. Teresa wasn’t a fan, though. She did, however, love Melissa’s painting of the Gorga family immigrating to America from Italy. But Melissa could hardly get through her presentation without crying, so Teresa got up and gave her a hug. Was it genuine or all for show? We’ll let you decide.

Later, the ladies took part in an Irish whiskey tasting. And Danielle Cabral confronted Rachel Fuda and Margaret over their treatment of her throughout the trip, but we won’t get into that because it just felt like the same fight they had last week, and the week before. The ladies of RHONJ really need to stop having the same fights over and over again.

Finally, it was Guys Night back in New Jersey, as the husbands got together and tested out some new samples from Frank Catania‘s marijuana business. But when Joe discovered that Bill Aydin was asked to be one of Luis Ruelas‘ groomsmen for the wedding, he wasn’t happy. And he kind of has a right to be — after all, while in Ireland, Teresa told the group that she wished Joe and Melissa’s whole family would be a part of the wedding. It was sweet and almost a turnaround for Teresa and Melissa, but when Jennifer asked Teresa, point blank, if she was asking them to be in the wedding, Teresa quickly said “no”. Why even say that if you’re not going to follow through? Sigh.

