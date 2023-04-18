‘RHONJ’ Recap: Melissa Gorga Fumes After Teresa Giudice Pulls Antonia Into Their Family Drama

One big rule in the world of The Real Housewives if that kids are off limits. Teresa Giudice reminded everyone of that when Jackie Goldschneider previously made an analogy about Gia doing coke in a bathroom. But that didn’t stop Teresa from bringing Melissa Gorga‘s kids into their drama during the April 18 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Maybe it’s because, as longtime viewers know, the rules Teresa expects everyone else to follow never apply to her. Sigh.

Anyway, this week’s episode started with the cast celebrating Teresa’s bachelorette party and hitting up a pub with the locals on their first night in Ireland. While out, everyone participated in a game of chugging beer and Jackie was declared the winner. Fortunately for the ladies there wasn’t any drama and everyone went to sleep peacefully. But the same couldn’t be said for the rest of the trip.

The next day, the fun subsided and tensions were reignited between Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda when they argued over the “rat” diss. As viewers know, Danielle previously called Rachel a “rat” for taking something she said and sharing it with Margaret Josephs. And it was brought up amongst the group after everyone witnessed Danielle and Rachel having a good time together during the pub crawl. The ladies were hoping that all was well between them now, but sadly, that wasn’t the case. Even though they shared a laugh together while out in Ireland, Rachel is still upset with Danielle for calling her a “rat” and Danielle stands by what she said.

Margaret’s former friend was also brought up and a few of the ladies still wanted to know what secret she had shared with Jennifer Aydin, but nothing came of it, and soon thereafter, the ladies headed into Dublin for some shopping. And to be honest, that was pleasant. The ladies even got a bit vulnerable with each other on the car ride into town, and they talked about infidelity within their relationships. Teresa also talked about the demise of her marriage to Joe Giudice, saying that when her mother passed, five months after he entered prison, she realized she was “done with Joe” and not in love with him anymore.

“Once I lost my mom, I had such resentment towards him,” Teresa revealed in her private confessional. “But of course, I didn’t stop fighting for him until the end — for my children. And then when he did get deported, I even said to myself, let me see how I feel when I see him, and I felt nothing. That’s when I knew it was over.”

Even so, Teresa told the ladies that she and Joe are “very good” today and they have a great relationship. Everyone was happy to hear that, but it also prompted Rachel to ask Teresa whether her kids are in a good spot with Melissa and Joe Gorga‘s kids amidst their ongoing drama. And that’s when Teresa said they “were” until Antonia Gorga didn’t go to Milania Giudice‘s sweet sixteen party. Melissa explained that Antonia had a cheer competition in Pennsylvania, and since she already missed one before that, she’d be kicked off the team if she missed another. Melissa also said that one of Teresa’s daughters, Gabriella Giudice, also missed her son, Gino Gorga‘s, communion because of a soccer tournament and they understood, so Teresa should, too. But instead of seeing it from that perspective, Teresa accused Melissa of playing “tit for tat”.

In the end, Teresa said she just wants the kids to “stay close” and she wasn’t trying to bash or blame Antonia for anything. But Melissa still couldn’t believe that Teresa would even put a negative light on Antonia, when she got so upset over Jackie making up an untrue statement about Gia a few seasons back.

After the ladies grabbed lunch together, Melissa called Joe and told him what happened. And during their conversation, Melissa wondered whether they even “belong at the wedding”. However, Joe said Teresa’s “goal” is to push them to not go so they “look bad” to the world, so they can’t let her win. But Melissa previously told Margaret that she’s tempted to cut Teresa off like Teresa cut off her cousins, Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.