Kate Middleton Plays Piano In One Shoulder Blue Dress During Surprise Eurovision Appearance

Kate Middleton surprised fans by making a cameo for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final on Saturday, May 13. The Princess of Wales looked absolutely stunning as she showed off her musical talents on the piano by playing Ukraine’s winning entry from last year’s competition, Kalush Orchestra’s “Stefania.” In honor of the war-torn country’s flag, Kate stunned in a cobalt blue gown, as seen on her and her husband Prince William’s official Instagram account, where they shared a clip of the magical performance.

“A #Eurovision surprise,” the royal couple captioned the ten-second instrumental performance, which was filmed earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. “A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool.”

On Sunday, the adorable couple shared another snap of Kate at the piano, this time in glorious black and white. “A little sneak peek behind the scenes at the filming for last night’s @Eurovision surprise,” they wrote.

The heartwarming clip from Kate comes a day after Buckingham Palace released a behind-the-scenes video of King Charles’ coronation, , a week after the grand event. She, William and their three kids were featured heavily in it, with Princess Charlotte, 8, & Prince Louis, 5, spotted getting ready for their grandfather’s big day.

The royal siblings were so adorable in the YouTube clip, as seen here, where Charlotte enters a staging room wearing her Alexander McQueen gown, while Louis bops around in his outfit made by Dege and Skinner. The video then cuts to Charlotte and Louis, along with their older brother, Prince George, waving to the coronation crowd. Prince George, of course, had a few royal assignments for the event, so he couldn’t be with his siblings the entire time.

Meanwhile, Kate’s blue one shoulder gown for the Eurovision was as equally as fabulous as the red frock she rocked for the coronation concert. Following her exquisite ensemble for the Coronation, where she led the royal family in fashion statements, the Princess of Wales was a breath of fresh air at the show, where the likes of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and more performed in celebration of King Charles taking over the British throne.