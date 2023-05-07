Katy Perry Sparkles In Plunging Gold Gown For King Charles’ Coronation Concert: Watch

Katy Perry added another milestone to her incredible career as she performed at King Charles’ coronation concert event in the U.K. on Sunday. The pop superstar, 38, made America proud as she took over the stage at Windsor Castle and wowed the members of the royal family with her rendition of “Roar”. And she looked incredible performing it, as she sparkled in a gold gown, as seen below.

Katy Perry performing “Roar” orchestral version at the #CoronationConcert . pic.twitter.com/pxSdmUkIkX — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) May 7, 2023

“Thank you for having me at this coronation celebration,” she told the audience, before giving a special thanks to Buckingham Palace for the plus-one invite that she used for her mom! Katy then went into a rousing rendition of “Firework”.

Alongside Katy, a smorgasbord of celebrity performers graced the stage to celebrate King Charles taking over the British throne. British boy band icons Take That made a special reunion for the event, while Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli sang his heart out, followed by Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

Katy also had the pleasure of sharing the headliner position with her fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie. As they both had to take time off from the singing competition show, Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette were set to fill in as guest judges, according to Deadline. The hitmakers will help judge Luke Bryan hold down the fort at American Idol on Sunday.

Katy Perry performing her iconic smash hit “Firework” at the #CoronationConcert . pic.twitter.com/5FAfqklECj — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) May 7, 2023

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.