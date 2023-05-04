Sofia Richie Arrives In London To Support Dad Lionel At Coronation After Romantic Maldives Honeymoon

Sofia Richie looks ready to enjoy her dad Lionel’s performance at the Coronation ceremony for King Charles in London on Saturday, May 6. The model, 24, posted a sweet selfie with one of her friends on her Instagram Story, fresh off her honeymoon with Elliot Grainge, revealing that she arrived in the UK on Thursday, May 4.

Sofia rocked a deep red visor with a white stripe around the brim of the hat. She also sported a pair of Yves Saint Laurent sunglasses and a brown fur coat. Her friend smiled in the background, and both women looked very happy to enjoy a low-key sunny day in London. Along with the photo, the model gave a little nod that they were there to see her father’s performance as part of Charles’ big day. “Back in London for Lionel Richie,” she wrote with an emoji wearing a king’s crown.

The trip to London comes after Sofia returned from the Maldives for her honeymoon after getting married to Elliott. She married the record executive in a beautiful ceremony in the South of France on April 22. After the ceremony, the newlyweds basked in some sunshine in the Maldives for a romantic trip. While the pair were away, she shared tons of photos of the two of them on the beach. She also shared a few photos from the wedding while gushing about her husband and thanking Chanel for her gorgeous dress in an Instagram post. “Marry your best friend!” she wrote. “I want to thank Virginie, Olivia, and all of my Chanel family for helping make my wedding dress so special. I felt like a princess, and I will forever be grateful for them and this experience.”

After the Coronation, there will be a large concert to celebrate King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation. Besides Lionel, his fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry will also perform. Some of the other major stars who will take the stage include Andrea Bocelli, Freya Ridings, and a few more, per Time Out.