Kate Middleton Trades In Tiara For Floral Headpiece & Wears Princess Diana’s Earrings At Coronation

Kate Middleton stole the spotlight while attending King Charles‘ coronation on May 6! The Princess of Wales attended the event with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis. For the lengthy ceremony, she showed off her signature style, opting not to wear a traditional tiara, and instead rocking a stunning floral headpiece. The Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen piece featured three-dimensional leaf embroidery, and Kate’s daughter wore a matching look with her coronation outfit.

Kate’s coronation dress was an Alexander McQueen ensemble, as well. She paired the ivory-colored gown with a blue and red robe that cascaded down her back. Her hair was pulled back into a twisted updo, giving her a sleek and elegant finish to the dazzling look. Kate also accessorized with the late Princess Diana’s earrings, featuring pearls and diamonds, as well as Queen Elizabeth II’s Festoon Necklace. The earrings were a gift from Charles to Diana, which he gave her before their 1981 wedding.

King Charles took the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s, death in September. However, the transition wasn’t formalized until his coronation eight months later. The religious ceremony was attended by dozens of royals and other special guests. It was quite a special occasion, as it was the first coronation in 70 years (Queen Elizabeth II had celebrated 70 years on the throne — her Platinum Jubilee — just months before her death).

#Coronation Kate Middleton e Príncipe William na coroação do Rei Charles III

pic.twitter.com/zDMaGbusBH — Estrelando (@Estrelando) May 6, 2023

Kate married into the royal family when she wed William in 2011, so of course she was front and center on her father-in-law’s special day. Before the Queen’s death, Kate and William’s official titles were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. However, when Charles took the throne in Sept. 2022, he announced that their new titles would be the Prince and Princess of Wales. In Feb. 2023, the titles were made official.

The royal family has been plagued by drama over the past few months due to William and Charles’ ongoing rift with Prince Harry, who was in town for the coronation, despite the tension. Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, did not travel to the UK for the event. Kate has publicly stayed out of the brothers’ issues and has continued to perform her royal duties alongside her husband. Spring is a special time for Kate and her family. Charlotte turned 8 on May 2, William and Kate celebrated their wedding anniversary on April 29, and Louis celebrated his 5th birthday on April 23.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.