Kate Middleton Rocks Fitted Green Button-Down Coat Dress For Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Photos

Kate Middleton always manages to steal the show at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the UK over the years and her most recent look on March 17 just may be our favorite. The 41-year-old visited the Irish Guards at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, UK with her husband, Prince William, when she wore a gorgeous seafoam green coat dress with a matching hat.

For the event, Kate wore a Catherine Walker coat that had exaggerated shoulders and buttons down the bodice. Her tiny waist was cinched in with a belt while the rest of the coat was a fitted A-line silhouette that ended in the middle of her calves. She styled the dress with a matching Jane Taylor Millinery hat, pointed-toe green suede Emmy London heels, and a cute gold shamrock pin that she wore on the side of her coat.

As for her glam, Kate had her long brown hair down in her signature voluminous blowout while a darker than usual sultry smokey eye and a nude matte lip tied her look together.

Kate’s St. Patrick’s Day outfits are always fabulous and last year she looked gorgeous when she wore a thick wool Laura Green London dress that had a Peter Pan collar and buttons down the entire front. The coat dress was slit in the front and flowed into a pleated skirt and she accessorized with a matching box hat, a thick belt, and pointed-toe green suede pumps.

Before 2022, Kate didn’t attend the parade but in 2019 she slayed yet again when she wore a knee-length forest green Alexander McQueen coat dress with chunky gold buttons and she accessorized with a matching Lock & Co pillbox hat, gloves, and block heel green suede pumps.