Kate Middleton Rocks Fitted Green Button-Down Coat Dress For Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Photos

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in a fitted green button-down coat & matching hat to the St. Patrick's Day Parade in the UK.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 17, 2023 9:00AM EDT
kate middleton
View gallery
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend St Patrick's Day Parade, Cavalry Barracks, Hounslow, London, UK - 17 Mar 2019
Catherine Princess of Wales Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales visit the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Mons Barracks, Aldershot, UK - 17 Mar 2023 The Prince of Wales, outgoing Colonel, Irish Guards, will be accompanied by The Princess of Wales, incoming Colonel, to visit the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aldershot. Following a recent visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards on Salisbury Plain this will be the first time The Princess will attend the parade as Colonel of the Regiment. The Princess will present the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen who will in turn issue it along the ranks, as well as presenting it to the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot. The parade will conclude with a Royal Salute and march-past where Her Royal Highnesses will take the salute as the new Colonel.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Presenting Shamrock to 1st Battalion Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day, Aldershot, Britain - 17 Mar 2012 WEARING COAT BY EMILIA WICKSTEAD WORN BEFORE
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton always manages to steal the show at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the UK over the years and her most recent look on March 17 just may be our favorite. The 41-year-old visited the Irish Guards at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, UK with her husband, Prince William, when she wore a gorgeous seafoam green coat dress with a matching hat.

kate middleton
Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in this Catherine Walker coat dress at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the UK on March 17. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

For the event, Kate wore a Catherine Walker coat that had exaggerated shoulders and buttons down the bodice. Her tiny waist was cinched in with a belt while the rest of the coat was a fitted A-line silhouette that ended in the middle of her calves. She styled the dress with a matching Jane Taylor Millinery hat, pointed-toe green suede Emmy London heels, and a cute gold shamrock pin that she wore on the side of her coat.

As for her glam, Kate had her long brown hair down in her signature voluminous blowout while a darker than usual sultry smokey eye and a nude matte lip tied her look together.

kate middleton
Kate styled her look with a Jane Taylor Millinery hat & a pair of green suede Emmy London heels. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Kate’s St. Patrick’s Day outfits are always fabulous and last year she looked gorgeous when she wore a thick wool Laura Green London dress that had a Peter Pan collar and buttons down the entire front. The coat dress was slit in the front and flowed into a pleated skirt and she accessorized with a matching box hat, a thick belt, and pointed-toe green suede pumps.

Before 2022, Kate didn’t attend the parade but in 2019 she slayed yet again when she wore a knee-length forest green Alexander McQueen coat dress with chunky gold buttons and she accessorized with a matching Lock & Co pillbox hat, gloves, and block heel green suede pumps.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad