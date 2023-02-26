Kate Middleton & Prince William Twin In Red At Rugby Game: Photo

Kate Middleton, 41, and Prince William, 40, cheered on rugby players from their seats as they attended the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday. The married couple matched in red outfits, including a red and white patterned coat dress over a black turtleneck for her, and a black blazer and a red scarf for him, during the fun. She also had her long hair down as she and her husband clapped along with other attendees, in photos taken at the event.

The outing to the match comes as Kate and William support different teams. The Prince of Wales has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016, and the Princess of Wales is a fan of England as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union.

Kate and William’s latest outing to the match comes a year after they took their eldest son Prince George, 9, to the match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium. England ended up winning, surely leaving Kate enthused. She first started supporting the team as a patron in 2022, when she reportedly took over the position for her brother-in-law Prince Harry after he left his royal working life, so the friendly rivalry between her and William has been a recent one.

A week before they stepped out to cheer on the teams, Kate and William made headlines for their epic appearance at the BAFTA Awards. She wore an incredible flowing long white dress that left a bare shoulder on one end and hanging detailed piece on the other. She paired it with long black gloves and had her hair down as she topped her look off with chunky dangling gold earrings.

William also looked great in a black velvet tuxedo. They held hands and smiled as they walked down the red carpet together. It was the first time they attended the annual award ceremony since 2020 and during the show, William had an emotional moment when a tribute was presented to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last year. Actress Helen Mirren, who famously portrayed Her Majesty in the film The Queen, led the special tribute, leaving many reflecting back on the impact the late royal made.