Kate Middleton Rocks One-Shouldered White Dress At BAFTA Awards With Prince William

Kate Middleton was absolutely glowing when she attended the BAFTA Awards in the United Kingdom on Feb. 19. The Princess of Wales wore a white dress that cinched her midsection and fanned out slightly at the bottom. Her ensemble featured a one shouldered sleeve, with the fabric tying at her shoulder and hanging down. She accessorized her look with black, full-length gloves and heavy, dangling earrings. Her hair was down and cascaded down her back as she made her way down the pink carpet, looking absolutely angelic.

Kate was joined by her husband, Prince William, for the awards ceremony, which honored the best British and foreign films of 2022. William looked dapper in his black tuxedo, and he and Kate were all smiles as they made their way down the carpet and took photos. The couple often attend this event together, although this was their first time since 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been keeping up their royal duties over the past few months, despite recently making headlines for very different reasons. In January, William’s brother, Prince Harry, released his memoir, SPARE, which featured many stories about their relationship growing up and how it recently grew strained. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior royals at the beginning of 2020, and Harry and William have been estranged ever since.

Although the two reunited for events like their grandparents’ funerals (Prince Philip died in April 2021, followed by Queen Elizabeth II in Sept. 2022). They were also together for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in June 2022. However, as of now, it is unclear whether or not Harry and Meghan will be invited to King Charles’ coronation, where he’ll officially be crowned King, in May. Harry’s relationship with Charles, his father, has also been strained over the past few years.