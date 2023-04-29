Prince William Puts Arm Around Kate Middleton In Rare PDA Photo As They Celebrate 12th Anniversary

Prince William, 40, put his arm around his wife Kate Middleton, 41, in a rare moment of PDA as they marked their 12th anniversary. The future King of England — and current Prince of Wales — was all smiles as he sat on a bike while cozying up to his longtime partner, who also sat on a bike and hugged him back. “12 years,” the caption on their official Instagram account read, along with a red heart.

William and Kate officially tied the knot on April 29, 2011 after nearly a decade of dating, including during their undergraduate years at University of St. Andrews in Scotland. Dubbed the “Royal Wedding,” the pair exchanged vows at the historic Westminster Abbey in a ceremony attended by William’s late grandmother Queen Elizabeth, father King Charles (who is set to be coronated on May 6) and other members of the family. The ceremony was also televised for the world to see, and included some unforgettable moments — such as their kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Kate’s stunning Alexander McQueen wedding dress, which featured lace sleeves and an A-Line skirt, has also gone on to become one of the most memorable royal gowns in history.

Their latest photo was snapped at Sandringham — one of the family’s official royal residences — in 2022, seemingly from the same series of images also shared on Mother’s Day and Christmas last year that included kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5. A sweet snap of the entire family was selected from the set as as their official 2022 Christmas Card, which was released just ahead of the holiday on Dec. 13 last year.

Both the Prince and Princess of Wales were decidedly more casual for the photoshoot, which the future Queen of England rocking a dark pair of skinny jeans and a flouncy white eyelet blouse from contemporary label M.i.H. She accessorized with a ’90s inspired pair of small gold hoop earrings from Orelia London as well as a pair of sunglasses which can be seen resting on her head. Finally, the style maven finished the bicycle-friendly ensemble with her go-to Superga Cotu Classic sneakers in white.

William also sported sunglasses — going with a black pair covering part of his face, as well as a faded pair of blue jeans and a navy blue button down shirt. The son of Princess Diana also added a black leather belt with a silver buckle to finish the outfit.